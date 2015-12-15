2020 Market Study on Global Esports Business in 2020 – Sponsorship and Media Rights Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Esports Business in 2020 – Sponsorship and Media Rights Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

COVID-19 shaved 14 percent off global esports revenue streams for 2020, Non-endemic sponsorship of esports is growing, 2020 highlights power of merch and influencers in esports as those companies less reliant on esports revenues perform best.

This report profiles the major commercial themes in esports in order to provide an evaluation of the global market’s performance over the course of 2020 alongside its outlook.

Analysis of:

Impact of COVID-19 on the global esports market. Global sponsorship analysis 2020 + inclusions of an analysis of jersey sponsorship at the 2020 League of Legends Worlds Championships. Media rights in 2020 analysis. Case studies on betting operators interest in esports and 5G in esports. Each highlight includes the answering of questions by James Gallagher-Powell, Corporate Strategy Director at CSM.

Scope

Major commercial themes in esports, including the impact of COVID-19, sponsorship – a section which also includes an analysis of jersey sponsorship at the 2020 League of Legends Worlds Championships, media rights, tournaments and leagues, performance and profiling of the worlds top ten most valuable esports companies, betting operators rising interest in esports and 5G in esports.

Reasons to Buy

Companies Mentioned

Puma

Nike

Kappa

BMW

Audi

KIA

Mercedes-Benz

Mclaren

Roewe

Red Bull

Monster Energy

Mtn Dew Game Fuel

Logitech

Samsung

Sony

LG

HyperX,AOC,Aorus

Geekstar

Thunderobot

Xenics

Douyu

Huya

Twitch

Verizon

TSM

Cloud 9

Team Liquid

FaZe Clan

100 Thieves

Gen.G

Enthusiastic Gaming

G2 Esports

NRG Esports

T1

Immortals Gaming

Unikrn

Luckbox

Bet365

Parimatch

Betway

1XBET

Rivalry

BUFF.bet

Sportradar

GG.BET FUN88

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Esports Market

3. Esports sponsorship in 2020

4. Esports Media Rights in 2020

5. Esports Tournaments in 2020

6. Most Valuable Esports Companies 2020

7. Betting Operators in Esports 2020

8. 5G in Esports

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rcu8q

