Advantech Announces Free Azure IoT Cloud Services Webinar

Leader in Embedded Computing Hosts Webinar on How to Partner to Enable the New IoT Era

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech, a global leader of advanced IoT intelligence systems and embedded platforms, will host a free webinar on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. PST called “Partnering to Enable the New IoT Era.” The webinar will focus on how customized, integrated IoT solutions and cloud computing are making enterprises more agile and efficient.

The webinar will reveal important information on how to transform a business for the new cloud era with Azure IoT solutions, which provide various services that enable fast IoT customizations and power the next generation of intelligent devices with cloud building blocks. Combined with Advantech’s integrated solutions, this can help businesses customize IoT solutions in a quick, secure and scalable way.

“Cloud IoT is one of the most cutting-edge innovations of our time, enabling companies to do larger-scale business at a lower cost by storing information at a remote data center versus on-premise,” said Jay Liston, North America business alliances director at Advantech. “Advantech’s integrated solutions combined with Microsoft Azure IoT solutions is the perfect mix of blended solutions that incorporate edge, alleviate latency, increase scalability, and enhance access to information.”

Jay Liston, alliance partner at Partner Alliances Group, will be the keynote speaker to demonstrate the power of Microsoft Azure and share how the platform works in synergy with Advantech’s integrated solutions. Liston has over 23 years of extensive experience in the embedded distribution business with most of this time being spent working closely with Avnet, enhancing its channel strategy and growth plans. The keynote will be followed by four mini sessions led by Advantech’s key IoT and cloud speakers, including Nathan Cheng, Yaqui Kao and Tuan Vu:

Partner Alliance Benefits

Key Advantages with Advantech

How Azure IoT Cloud Services Will Cut Product Time to Market

Securing Your Solutions

To register for Advantech’s “Partnering to Enable the New IoT Era” webinar, visit: https://advantechusa.com/webinar/adf-webinar-invitation/.

