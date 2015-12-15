AKKA SUPPORTS ALSTOM IN A PIONEERING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT OF TWO MONORAIL LINES IN CAIRO

CAIRO INNOVIA MONORAIL 300

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) is supporting its client Alstom in the pioneering infrastructure project of two new monorail lines in Cairo. The Egyptian capital is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. To improve mobility, two new INNOVIA Monorail 300 lines are being built. According to plans, the 54 km monorail line between East Cairo and the New Administrative Capital and a second 42 km line connecting 6th of October City with Giza are both to begin operations at the end of 2023.

Alstom describes its driverless monorail technology as a game changing mobility solution. The Group already has Monorail systems operating in Las Vegas and São Paolo and will be opening soon in Bangkok. Being part of an international consortium, Alstom’s scope in the Cairo project is to design, supply and install the electrical and mechanical (E&M) equipment for the two monorail lines and provide the overall E&M system integration, project management, test and commissioning for the system.

AKKA is proud to be supporting the Systems Assurance effort in this project. An experienced team of railway experts from Germany and Spain is responsible for the sub-areas Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM), System Safety, Safety Cases, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Noise & Vibrations and Fire Safety. The turnkey project takes AKKA’s commitment to the Rail sector to a new level and is an important step towards diversification. As one of Europe’s leading technology and R&D service providers in the mobility sector, AKKA contributes with its extensive experience in rail vehicles, signaling systems, trackside equipment and infrastructure.

Ralf Feierabend, Vice President Rail of AKKA BU Germany, explains: “The INNOVIA Monorail lines are one of the most exciting large-scale infrastructure projects for future mobility solutions and we are proud to extend our good partnership with our customer Alstom in this field. Delivering a rail system of this magnitude is highly complex, but we have very experienced colleagues on board who like exactly such challenges. Our specialists will implement system safeguarding and check issues such as electromagnetic compatibility on site.”

Ben Lezala, Project Director Cairo Monorails of Alstom, commented: “The two Cairo monorail lines will safely transport millions of citizens in the city every year, so the systems assurance team has an essential role to play in the safety and reliability of the entire system. AKKA’s specialists in systems assurance services will bring critically important skills and processes to the delivery of the project and we are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”

