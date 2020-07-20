Alarm.com Wins Two 2020 New Product Showcase Awards

Alarm.com On-Site Wrap Up and Smart Water Valve+Meter Earn Recognition in the Security Industry Association’s Annual Award Program

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time, Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has won a New Product Showcase Award from the Security Industry Association (SIA), earning recognition in two categories for 2020. The Alarm.com Smart Water Valve+Meter, which redefines water management in smart homes and businesses, won the Smart Home Solutions category. On-Site Wrap Up, an Alarm.com MobileTech application that helps validate partner-defined installation procedures and improve customer satisfaction, was selected for the Design, Diagnostic and Installation Tools category.

“ SIA’s recognition of our On-Site Wrap Up feature and Smart Water Valve+Meter underscores our commitment to creating innovative products and solutions that help our partners provide world-class service,” said Alarm.com Chief Product Officer Dan Kerzner. “ We understand the value of having integrated devices controlled by a single platform. Equally important is making sure they’re simple to install and easy to use. Especially in today’s environment, we want to enable technicians to be as thorough and efficient as possible, so they can deliver the best professional service to customers using our technology.”

On-Site Wrap Up empowers security providers who want a set of standard actions completed during customer visits. The MobileTech application feature also aids technicians in properly following the growing number of tasks they are required to complete. By combining auto-validated actions from the system and customized actions to fit the operations for each business, On-Site Wrap Up helps Alarm.com partners ensure that their field technicians deliver consistent, high-quality service that reduces support costs and customer attrition.

“ We recently started using On-Site Wrap Up within our Authorized Dealer division and have found it to be a very useful tool to ensure customers are trained and their systems are set up properly,” said Steve Hammer, operations manager in the Authorized Dealer Division at Vector Security. “ Our Dealers are finding the feature extremely beneficial to their business because it helps to hold technicians accountable while streamlining the overall process. We fully believe On-Site Wrap Up will help raise customer engagement and reduce attrition in the long run.”

The Smart Water Valve+Meter, designed and developed by Building36, helps plumbers and HVAC technicians prevent property loss as a result of water damage and potential safety issues from prolonged low-volume leaks. In addition to using cutting-edge technology to help safeguard properties from costly leak repairs, the affordable Z-Wave water shutoff valve also reports water use to help homeowners and property managers reduce overall waste and costs. As a key part of the Alarm.com Water Management Solution, the device intelligently responds to problems using critical system and occupancy data from the Alarm.com ecosystem to provide whole home and business protection.

“ The Smart Water Valve+Meter provides better protection for our customers,” said Stephen Birch, general manager at Aiello Home Services. “ People often don’t realize there’s a water leak until it’s too late. We’ll see water damage while installing a new water heater or repairing the plumbing system that has been accumulating for years. Now we’re able to help customers constantly monitor for hidden leaks and excessive water use that could lead to much bigger problems and costly repairs if not caught early, giving them greater peace of mind.”

On-Site Wrap Up is available in the Alarm.com MobileTech app and on the Partner Portal for Alarm.com and PointCentral technicians and service managers. The Smart Water Valve+Meter is now available to Building36 service providers. More information about the device and other integrated Building36 solutions is on the company’s newly redesigned website.

