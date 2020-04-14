Allied Esports and Club 42 Announce Online Charity Tournament Series

In Honor of Jackie Robinson Day, First Edition of Allied Esports Presents: The Clubhouse to Feature Fortnite and Benefit the Jackie Robinson Foundation to Raise Funds for Students Affected by COVID-19

Show to Include Professional Baseball Players, Pro Gamers NickEh30 and Bugha, and Guest Conversations with Aaron Boone, Robinson Cano, Dave Roberts, Gabe Kapler, Michael Young and Bobby Valentine

Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. PST on Twitch.tv/AlliedEsports

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports and Club 42 today announced the creation of an online charity tournament and broadcast series, the first of which will feature Fortnite and benefit the Jackie Robinson Foundation and students nationwide with distance learning needs due to COVID-19 school closures. Allied Esports Presents: The Clubhouse, featuring a lineup of professional baseball players and celebrity gamers, will be streamed live on Jackie Robinson Day – Wednesday, April 15 – at 3 p.m. PST on Twitch.tv/AlliedEsports.

Popular Fortnite players, including professional streaming talent Nicholas “NickEh30” Amyoony and Fortnite World Cup Champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, will headline the event. Joining them is a roster of professional baseball players, including Lucas Giolito (Chicago White Sox), Dominic Smith (New York Mets), Max Fried (Atlanta Braves), Jazz Chisholm (Miami Marlins), Chris Paddock (San Diego Padres) and McKenzie Gore (San Diego Padres).

In addition, Aaron Boone (New York Yankees Manager), Robinson Cano (New York Mets), Dave Roberts (Los Angeles Dodgers Manager), Gabe Kapler (San Francisco Giants Manager), Michael Young (former Major Leaguer) and Bobby Valentine (former Major League manager) will join the broadcast as special guests to talk about Jackie Robinson and encourage fans to donate online during the live stream.

“It is a privilege to work with Club 42 to assist the Jackie Robinson Foundation as it helps students with their transition to online learning during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “Esports entertainment continues to bring communities and industries together during this time when staying at home is crucial, and we’re honored to produce this unique crossover event on one of the most revered days on the baseball calendar.”

“Club 42 is pleased to announce our partnership with Allied Esports to support the Jackie Robinson Foundation and help students who need online learning support due to COVID-19,” added Erin Jones-Wesley, Co-founder & Executive Director of Club 42. “Jackie Robinson once said, ‘a life is not important except for in the impact it has on other lives,’ and it is with humble hearts that we honor Jackie’s legacy by making a positive impact through The Clubhouse on Jackie Robinson Day.”

The event will feature participating gamers, baseball players and fans competing in a four-round Fortnite squads tournament. To start the event, all participating baseball players will compete in a custom warm-up game to determine their skill level and ranking. Players will then be placed into squads with gamers and fans.

The winning squad will be determined through a custom scoring system based on wins, placement and number of eliminations across the four rounds. HyperX, a leading gaming peripheral and technology company and Allied Esports partner, will donate 100 gaming headsets to be distributed to students in cities represented by the baseball players of the winning squad.

Since its launch in 2017, Fortnite has been one of the most popular video games in the world, amassing 250 million users globally, including athletes, celebrities and online personalities across the sports and entertainment industries.

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

Club 42 is a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization with a mission to support youth from all corners to success through sports, esports, music, and dance programs. Club 42 supports educational institutions that share this mission and work to support education by providing academic opportunities.

For more information about Club 42, visit go42.org.

Founded in 1973, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) provides generous, four-year scholarships and comprehensive support services to talented students attending over 100 colleges each year throughout the country. JRF Scholars boast a consistent 98% average graduation rate.

Expanding its mission of education and the Robinson legacy, the Foundation is engaged in construction of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, scheduled to open in 2020. Rich with artifacts, state-of-the-art exhibits and interactive media, this physical tribute to Robinson will host innovative, educational programming and skills workshops for all ages, as well as vibrant discussions around critical social issues.

