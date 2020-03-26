Analytics Insight Magazine Names ‘The 10 Most Disruptive Face & Image Recognition Solution Providers of 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has announced ‘The 10 Most Disruptive Face & Image Recognition Solution Providers of 2020’ in its March issue.

Face and Image Recognition has become one of the most important and powerful authentication technologies in the past few years. These technologies are used across numerous applications and industry verticals based on their merits of both high accuracy and low intuitiveness. The magazine issue recognises the ten most disruptive organizations that are reforming how authentication and identity validation is executed today using these new-age technologies. Here are the companies that made the list:

Featuring as the Cover Story is PAVE by Discovery Loft which is world’s first open API platform and mobile UI solution that automates the capture and inspection of a vehicle. The company is making waves in the automotive industry by using computer vision to automate the detailed capture, inspection, and grading of a vehicle enabling anyone to deliver accurate, comprehensive vehicle inspections within minutes.

The issue features Recognys as the Company of the Month which provides Facial Recognition software and solutions based on the latest AI technology and software programming techniques and works with still photos, standard CCTV videos and live digital video streams from any camera source. It has designed and built an integrated software solution with an API engine for multiple deployments.

The issue further features:

CubeHX: The company offers software as a service (SAAS) which analyzes the user experience (UX) for a given company’s consumer facing products. Its platform is designed to increase the optimization in some of the world’s fastest growing and most important industries.

Deep Vision AI: A computer vision company that creates facial recognition software, vehicle recognition software, and much more. The company specializes in revealing the visual content of its customer’s data by applying visual recognition technology.

Electronic IDentification (eID): A leading software manufacturer that has created VideoID, the first and only technology in the market that combines video streaming with the most advanced machine learning and AI algorithm.

Perfect Corp: The world’s leading beauty tech solutions provider, Perfect Corp is transforming the industry by combining augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for a re-imagined consumer shopping experience.

Raphta: The company views itself as building the “artificial intelligence infrastructure” to enable new intelligent applications, devices, and workloads. Raphta does this by offering three core deep learning platforms, Shuri AI, Metsi and Tau.

Tech Vedika: An AI and ML focused product Research and Development (R&D) and solution engineering company providing its customers with state-of-the-art and future adaptive AI/ML solutions, harnessing Big Data, IoT and Cloud technologies.

Trueface.ai: A leading face recognition company that creates actionable data from existing camera feeds. It applies computer vision technology to camera footage to enable businesses to make immediate decisions based on identified patterns.

YajanTech: The company focuses on face and limbs recognition technology design. It provides the face SDK (Software Develop Kit) to its clients to design their own face recognition system and deploy the technology support.

Facial and Image Recognition is a disruptive force powering a wave of innovative tools and business applications. “The AI-powered technology is significantly enhancing business operations in a myriad of ways including identity fraud prevention; access and authentication; and accessibility to accounts and services. The selected companies are at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge facial and image recognition solutions shaping the world of security across industries globally,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

