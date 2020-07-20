Analytics Insight Names ‘The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Exceptionalleaders–Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2020’ in its July magazine issue. The issue is one of the first volumes featuring influential women in technology in 2020.

The magazine features forward-thinking women technologists who are making significant contributions to the world of technology and inspiring other women in the process. These technologists deliver passion and creativity to the field, helping their organizations deliver innovative products and services that are disrupting numerous industries globally. Here are these outstanding women leaders:

Featuring as the Cover Story is Tracey Koziol, Senior Vice President, Global Offerings Solutions at Xerox Corporation. Tracey is responsible for the organization’s core technologies which includes strategy, portfolio planning and execution for production and workplace solutions including the workflow, software and apps that help provide end-to-end solutions for its customers.

The issue features Elaine Weidman-Grunewald as Executive of the Month. Elaine has spent 20 years working in a large multinational environment before establishing AI Sustainability Center. The center works with clients and partners, ensuring human values are at the core of technology decisions and promote the use AI in a sustainable and responsible way.

The issue further includes:

Thushara Wijewardena: Co-founder & CEO of Aventude, Thushara started her career as a developer with a technical background, then moved to project and program management, and from there to various strategic roles of delivery and business development.

Susan Gatehouse: Susan is the Founder and CEO of Axea Solutions. She is a nationally recognized speaker and author, with a 30-year history as a leading provider of revenue cycle solutions, and innovative insights to the healthcare industry.

Dr. Jan Lee: Dr. Lee is the CEO of Delaware Health Information Network (DIHN), a public-private collaboration to resolve the need to share health data between care settings securely and to assist Public Health and other authorities in the collection and analysis of health data needed during their work.

Janet Schijns: Founder & CEO of JS Group, Janet is a proven leader delivering results in the #digitalnormal via routes to market with an average improvement of 47%. Janet is also an expert in “as a service” business models, security, IoT, and mobility services and solutions.

Carolyn E Stebbings: Carolyn is the Managing Director of Code Worldwide which helps brands build a vision of their business transformed by technology. She leads on the client relationships as well as ensuring the company is operationally fit as a business.

Jennifer Lauretta: Jennifer is the Founder and Chief Technology Innovation Officer of 360 Health Tech which works on bringing innovative technology solutions to help boost the management of the healthcare community’s issues, particularly the ageing population.

Joyce Brocaglia: CEO of Alta Associate, Joyce is a serial entrepreneur who founded and led companies with a shared mission to build world-class organizations, advise executives and advance diversity in leadership.

Laila Robok: Founder and CEO of SigniFlow Americas, Laila began her career in the IT field almost 15 years ago as a Programmer and Graphic Designer before advancing to positions with companies such as the COPPETEC Foundation and IBM.

Technology has transformed the world more than any other revolution in history and is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the global economy today. However, at a time when the opportunity has never been greater, women are retreating from the fields of science and technology at alarming rates.

To celebrate the work of these inspiring women leaders, Analytics Insight features 10 women technologists from a wide variety of fields transforming their organizations and industries with cutting-edge technologies. “The selected executives share their powerful stories and how they are leaving a mark on the technology world through disruptive innovation. We congratulate all the selected executives for their valuable contribution and driving a change in the industry,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

