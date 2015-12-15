Applied Silver and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Partner to Launch Innovative Textile Care Program and Set a New Standard of Cleanliness for Hospitality Industry

HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Silver Inc, (www.appliedsilver.com) creator of the first-of-its-kind high tech product SilvaClean® announced today that it is partnering with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a world-class beachfront health resort and luxury spa in Miami Beach, to launch a ground breaking textile care program and help establish a new standard of cleanliness for the hospitality industry. The Carillon Miami becomes the first resort in the world to introduce SilvaClean® into its housekeeping protocols.

SilvaClean® is the only EPA registered technology that makes all laundered material antimicrobial post-laundry. The smart IoT platform seamlessly infuses textiles with silver ions during the final rinse cycle of the wash. Once laundry is treated with the technology, it becomes active and continuously kills harmful pathogens, mold and mildew that come in contact with the textiles, protecting users from risk of microbes that cause infections. The Carillon Miami will utilize SilvaClean® for cleaning guestroom launderable soft surfaces, the resort’s launderable uniforms and other items such as SPA robes, towels, and restaurant linens.

“Carillon Miami has invested in state-of-the-art technology throughout the resort, in light of COVID-19, to ensure our guests receive the utmost care while on property,” said Tammy Pahel, Vice President of Spa and Wellness Operations at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. “We are proud to partner with Applied Silver to be the first resort to incorporate SilvaClean® into our housekeeping service and to treat all linens and laundry items with the revolutionary technology when preparing our accommodations for guests’ arrival and throughout their stay.”

Applied Silver and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort have pledged to work together to establish a new standard of cleanliness and guest experience in the hospitality industry. They will collaboratively present at Global Wellness Summits to educate on the importance of this innovative technology in the hotel and hospitality industry. Carillon Miami has a reputation as a center of excellence for innovative technology and is revered as a reference point for incorporating new innovations that offer better, cleaner and safer experiences for guests and employees at their property.

“Holistic approaches in wellness are of paramount importance to public health well-being today and in the future,” said Dr. Priya Balachandran, Chief Operating Officer at Applied Silver. “SilvaClean’s unique ability to address soft surfaces in closest contact with guests is transformative to the guest experience. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Carillon Miami and help advance their leadership role in the health and wellness space.”

The science behind SilvaClean is the broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties of silver. Silver has been in use since ancient times in medical applications (sutures, dental fillings and others) as well as in homes (silver goblets). Applied Silver has been advancing this science for current applications for businesses with plans to make the technology available for all consumers in the near future. Recently, Wilson School of Textiles at North Carolina State University found that SilvaClean treated textiles outperformed fabrics woven with antimicrobial fibers, like silver threads.

SilvaClean has proven to significantly improve hygiene in the surrounding environment wherever it has been deployed. The technology is already incorporated in infection control protocols at multiple hospitals and with several professional sports teams to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections (CAUTI, C. diff and others) and remove dangerous pathogens like MRSA. Product evaluations conducted in the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers’ locker rooms over multiple seasons showed a dramatic and sustained drop in pathogenic microbes to near zero. Hospitals using the technology have seen clinically significant drops in infection rates.

About Carillon Miami Wellness Resort:

Located along the white sand shores of Miami Beach, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort presents an authentic and specialized approach to health, wellness and complete well-being. Exuding the “luxury of wellness,” the resort focuses on aligning physical, mental and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat, the largest spa & wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 sq. ft.), a one-of-a-kind Thermal Experience and a medical wellness division. The resort features 150 spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, ranging in size from 720 – 1,200 sq. ft. An array of recreational activities are at guests’ fingertips, access to the resort’s two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools located throughout the property: the oceanfront Cabana Pool and the adult-only rooftop Atlantic Pool. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort promotes a path to discovery and provides tools for a healthier lifestyle extending beyond each guest’s stay. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is ranked as the #1 Florida Spa in Spas of America’s 2019 Top 100 Spas Award. The resort is committed to upholding the highest standards in health and safety and is a Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide destination. For more information, please visit www.carillonhotel.com.

About Applied Silver, Inc.

Hayward, California-based Applied Silver, Inc. develops commercial applications based on technologies that harness the antimicrobial power of silver ions. The Company is focused on preventing infections through the use of silver technologies, including antibiotic-resistant pathogens like MRSA and emerging pathogens like Candida auris. The Company is commercially active in healthcare, sports and hospitality, with goals of entering the consumer markets in the near future.

