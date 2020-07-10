AWS Announces General Availability of AWS IoT SiteWise

SiteWise makes it easy to collect, organize, and monitor data from industrial equipment at scale

Volkswagen, Bayer Crop Science, Pentair, and Genie among customers using SiteWise

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of AWS IoT SiteWise, a managed service that collects data from the plant floor, structures and labels the data, and generates real-time key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to help industrial customers make better, data-driven decisions. Customers can use SiteWise to monitor operations across facilities, quickly compute industrial performance metrics, create applications that analyze industrial equipment data to prevent costly equipment issues, and reduce gaps in production. This allows customers to collect data consistently across devices, identify issues with remote monitoring more quickly, and improve multi-site processes with centralized data. To learn more about SiteWise, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/iot-sitewise.

Industrial companies like manufacturers, energy utilities, and food processors want to utilize their equipment data to drive faster and better-informed decisions, but much of this data cannot easily be collected, processed, or monitored. Extracting data from thousands of sensors and equipment across different locations is time-consuming and expensive because sensor data is often stored locally in specialized servers that lack a common data format, and retrieving the data and placing it in a format useful for cross-site analysis requires significant developer resources and expertise. Once developers have a data collection pipeline to aggregate data across different pieces of equipment, they still have to attach context, such as the equipment type, facility location, and relationship to other equipment. Customers then have to write custom applications to calculate and compare performance metrics across multiple facilities to drive operational insights.

SiteWise helps customers overcome these challenges by making it easier to collect data from the plant floor, structure and label the data, and generate real-time metrics. In SiteWise, customers begin by modeling their industrial equipment, processes, and facilities by adding context (e.g. equipment type and facility location) to the collected data, and defining common industrial performance metrics (e.g. overall equipment effectiveness and uptime) on top of the data using SiteWise’s built-in library of mathematical functions. Once a customer’s environment is modeled and their data ingested into AWS, the service automatically computes the metrics at the interval defined by the customer (e.g. report uptime every hour). All uploaded data and computed metrics are sent to a fully managed time series database, which is uniquely designed to store and retrieve time-stamped data with low latency, making it significantly easier for customers to analyze equipment performance over time. From within the SiteWise console, customers can also create custom web applications (without any coding) to visualize key metrics across end-user devices in near real-time. These portable web applications can help customers monitor equipment performance on any web-enabled desktop, tablet, or phone to spot anomalies, helping them reduce waste, make faster decisions, and optimize their plant performance.

“Industrial customers tell us that getting their data into the cloud and using it to understand their operational performance is the biggest opportunity they see when evaluating IoT solutions,” said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT, AWS. “With SiteWise, industrial customers can now use the power of AWS to collect, organize, and monitor their industrial equipment data at scale. SiteWise will help industrial customers move beyond data collection and enable them to visualize and monitor all their equipment, so they can focus on their main job of optimizing their operations.”

In addition to using software running on an edge device, SiteWise provides interfaces for collecting data from modern industrial applications through MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT) messages or its Application Programming Interface (APIs). SiteWise is available today in the US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), and Europe (Ireland) AWS regions, with additional regions coming soon.

Volkswagen Group, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers and headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, is developing the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud to further improve the efficiency of its manufacturing and logistics processes. “Machine data generally has no context when extracted from a machine. To make the data useful, it requires the addition of context through enrichment with other data, labelling, filtering and transforming that data before analyzing”, said Dr. Roy Sauer, Director Enterprise & Platform Architecture, Volkswagen Group. “With SiteWise we are able to easily ingest manufacturing shop floor data into the cloud, model and organize those different machine assets within our plants, and then visualize operational data from our cylinder production line in a web application.”

Bayer Crop Science is a division of Bayer AG providing products and services to enable sustainable agriculture for farmers, and is working towards the goal of providing food for over 9 billion people by 2050. “We are constantly striving to optimize yield not only in the crop fields but also in our production plants”, said Peri Subrahmanya, IoT Product Lead, Bayer Crop Science. “Visibility of operational metrics across our crop processing sites is critical in helping us identify production bottlenecks and then take corrective actions to increase productivity. Using SiteWise across 9 corn production plants in North America, we collect data from the plant floor, and then measure and analyze Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) of our machinery in near real-time to identify production inefficiencies. With SiteWise we are now able to onboard a crop site in less than a few hours instead of a few weeks, which is critical in allowing us to scale the use of SiteWise to other crop sites like soy, in a cost-effective manner.”

Pentair is a global provider of water filtration systems to breweries, fish farms, and other industrial and commercial customers. “To optimize filter maintenance windows and maintain production uptime for our Beer Membrane Filtration system, we are building machine learning models to predict the next filter cleaning cycle.” says Rama Budampati, Senior Director, Smart Products & IoT, Pentair. “To support this predictive maintenance application, we created our own industrial asset management system, however we needed a more flexible data ingestion and data modeling capability that allowed us to quickly adjust data models for our different systems, and test new operational metrics in near real time and over historical data. With SiteWise, we are able to run a digital twin of several of our beer membrane filters, creating virtual representations of the different elements of our assets, which expanded our ability to model the machine behavior much closer to reality.”

Genie – A Terex Brand, is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services. “Our Genie brand of lift products is one of the strongest brands in the business”, said Scott McNeal, VP of IT, Genie – A Terex Brand. “To help us improve the paint quality and durability that matches what is inside, we needed a secure, scalable and repeatable paint process monitoring solution, spanning the factory floor to the cloud. Using SiteWise, we are able to ingest, organize and analyze data from the paint process to identify inconsistent and improper pre-treatment in near real-time, which enables the application of necessary corrective actions to improve paint quality.”

TensorIoT, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, creates solutions to simplify the way enterprises incorporate intelligent edge computing devices and their data into their daily operations. “Our industrial customers come to us to help them optimize their operations, and improve productivity and availability of their production processes”, said Ravikumar Raghunathan, CEO, TensorIoT. “These customers have plenty of data on the shop floor, but it is often untapped. With SiteWise, we can now create solutions to easily collect this data into the cloud and provide a unified view of the data from different devices and machines that resonates with the Operational Technology (OT) people. Such visibility into industrial processes is providing our customers the actionable insights to improve their production output.”

Softing Industrial provides products for the exchange of digital data and the provision of information for applications in networked industrial production. “Our customers look to us to connect disparate automation components to provide data from the shop floor for control tasks, monitoring, and further analysis,” said Dr. Christopher Anhalt, Business Development Manager at Softing. “By integrating support for SiteWise in our software and hardware gateway products, our customers can now easily collect data from their existing automation equipment like programmable logic controllers (PLCs), without any modifications to their existing automation network and link their production line to the AWS Cloud in less than a day.”

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr