Azul Expands Breadth of Its Leadership Team, Appoints Peter Maloney as CFO and COO; Andrew Savitz as CMO

Seasoned executives join company to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunity as more businesses switch to Azul, the world’s best supported Java platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OpenJDK—Azul, provider of the world’s most trusted open source Java platform, today announced that it has significantly expanded its leadership team with the appointment of two new accomplished and talented executives: Peter Maloney as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Andrew Savitz as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), both reporting to Scott Sellers, Azul’s co-founder, president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).





As Azul’s new CFO and COO, Maloney is responsible for financial strategy and management, planning and analysis, accounting, tax and treasury, investor relations, legal, human resources, business systems, DevOps, and M&A.

“Peter is a high-energy, ‘get it done’ type of person who meshes well with our culture at Azul,” said Sellers. “He brings deep experience in finance, corporate development, business operations and leading G&A functions. And he has a tremendous track record of helping companies scale quickly, which is exactly what we need at this high-growth stage of our company.”

“Azul’s growth opportunity is unlimited,” said Maloney. “This is because the value proposition for Oracle Java customers when they switch to Azul is ever clearer: Reduce Java costs over 90 percent and get the most expert and responsive support in the industry, which keeps enterprise devops productive. I’m very excited to join Azul at a time of such great potential.”

Maloney has more than 25 years of strategic financial management and business operations leadership experience including 19 years of executive leadership for SaaS companies. Previously, Maloney was with Jobvite, the leading recruiting software company, where he was CFO. Prior to that, he served as CFO of E2open, Inc., where he led a successful IPO, follow-on offering and sale of the company. He has also served as CFO of SNOCAP, Inc. and CFO and VP of Finance of Keynote Systems, Inc. and throughout his career has held a series of leadership roles in finance, investor relations, corporate development, and management. Maloney holds a B.B.A. in Economics from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and an MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business.

Savitz, as Azul’s new CMO, is responsible for setting and executing Azul’s strategy to dominate the enterprise Java market and leads all global marketing initiatives, including product marketing, product management, brand marketing and positioning, demand generation, digital and social marketing, field marketing, public relations, analyst relations, developer relations and community & evangelism.

“Andrew has a tremendous amount of experience across all aspects of Marketing, and a proven track record of helping companies effectively message, drive awareness and leads, position products, create new market categories, and enable high growth sales,” said Sellers. “Andrew’s been successful across different market and product segments, and with both traditional software and SaaS. He’s also a great fit culturally with his style and intellect.”

“We live in a world now where software is everything. With over a third of the world’s applications built in Java, this programming language will continue to play a leading role in the future of software and we’re committed to support that success,” said Savitz. “Azul is the right place to be if you want to help organizations save money, make applications more secure and performant, and give CIOs who are responsible for complex, mission-critical applications peace of mind with the answers and problem-solving they need from the best Java support team in the industry.”

Savitz brings more than 20 years of experience leading global marketing teams at high-growth SaaS companies. He joins Azul from BetterCloud where, as CMO, he coined, scoped, and launched the “SaaSOps” movement. Prior to that, he was CMO at AppDynamics, where he had responsibility for global marketing at one of the fastest growing software companies in the world and its integration into Cisco after the company’s acquisition; CMO at Aconex where he played an instrumental role in the company’s IPO which led to an acquisition by Oracle in 2017. He has also served as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at KXEN through the company’s acquisition by SAP in 2013; and helped lead the growth of Salesforce.com’s largest product line. Andy holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science and an MBA from UCLA.

Azul's Java runtimes power Microsoft Azure; the cloud infrastructure of companies like Bazaarvoice, Priceline, and Workday; and the operations and products of Avaya, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, and Software AG. Azul's customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World's Most Valuable Brands, and all 10 of the world's Top 10 financial trading companies.

