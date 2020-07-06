BISTelligence 2020 Unveils Cavalcade of Manufacturing AI Content

FREE registration now open, offers manufacturers access to the latest AI, Cloud, and Edge technologies at inaugural virtual event starting July 20

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—BISTel, the world leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing announced today that registration for BISTelligence 2020 is now open. BISTelligence 2020 is a virtual, year-round tradeshow room dedicated to providing manufacturers access to the latest AI, cloud and edge solutions for smarter manufacturing. With all of the world’s tradeshows cancelled in 2020 and uncertainty over their status for 2021, BISTel is providing this new platform as a forum to share the latest advances in AI for smart manufacturing with a steady stream of technical and business content that informs and engages engineering communities in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, oil and gas manufacturing sectors throughout the year. BISTelligence 2020 opens on July 20, 2020.

BISTelligence 2020 features five core tracks. These include:

1) Trace analytics – new demos of the updated eDatalyzer®, a suite of machine learning based root cause analysis applications that quickly pinpoints and solves yield issues.

2) AI – AI applications, including GrandView APM, an Asset Performance Management system that monitors the health of critical assets, detects anomalies and offers predictive analytics that identifies production problems before they occur. It even provides a remaining useful life (RUL) prediction of equipment.

3) Cloud – Introduction of semiconductor industry’s first Cloud based FDC applications that removes costly infrastructure and deployment costs, offering semiconductor manufacturers a high performance FDC solution at fraction of the cost of legacy, on-premise systems.

4) Edge – BISTel showcases the first Edge devices for semiconductor packaging and assembly wire bonding applications that smash infrastructure costs and improve machine performance. Come see how these solutions are already being deployed in Taiwan.

Celebrate the Next 20 Years

5) Fabs of the Future – As BISTel celebrates its 20th Anniversary, we look back on the first EES solutions we pioneered in 2001 and how they empowered engineers and shaped the industry. We also look to the next 20 years as industry experts Tom Ho and Gabriel Villareal preview the global semiconductor industry’s first centralized AI platform enabling a collaborative knowledge sharing fab model.

Besides interactive presentations, BISTelligence 2020 offers FREE access and FREE downloads of all technical content. There will also be an opportunity for live demos and to schedule time with industry experts and analysts to better understand how these new advancements impact factory operations, equipment performance and attain long-term continuous improvement and sustained profitability in manufacturing.

“To maintain technology innovation, advancements, and customer engagement we must look to the digital world and events like BISTelligence 2020 to fill gaps in knowledge and customer engagement felt from C-19,” noted W.K Choi, CEO, BISTel. “Our new digital platform begins to address these knowledge gaps and we hope that it helps our engineering community to stay informed with the latest advancements in manufacturing AI for continuous improvement.”

How to Register

Click the link to BISTelligence 2020 and register for FREE. When registered, attendees will have access to exclusive content on the latest innovations in AI, Cloud, Edge and IoT. Registration opens July 6 with BISTelligence 2020 starting July 20. Besides the virtual showroom, BISTelligence 2020 offers a grand prize to be announced July 30 and daily prize drawings.

About BISTel

BISTel is the world’s leading supplier of engineer equipment systems (EES) and intelligent manufacturing A.I. applications. To learn more visit https://www.bistel.com.

Contacts

Stewart Chalmers



Phone: +1 818-681-3588



Email: stewart.chalmers@bistel.com