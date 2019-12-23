bitsensing to Showcase Innovation Award Winning Radar Technologies for Smart Cities at CES 2020

SEOUL, South Korea & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIRTraffic—bitsensing, a radar technology startup for smart city and autonomous driving, has received CES 2020 Innovation Award as an Honoree in the Smart Cities category for its 24GHz FHD Camera Integrated Augmented Imaging Radar Traffic (AIR Traffic).





This prestigious award, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, honors products or services that display innovative design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. AIR Traffic will be one of the cutting-edge products on display from bitsensing at CES in Las Vegas, 7 – 10 January 2020.

AIR Traffic can effectively replace the traditional devices used for speed or red-light enforcement for efficient and sustainable traffic management. With highest class accuracy ITS performance test (or just ITS) certification accredited by MOLIT, Korea, it maintains high performance regardless the bad weather or light. However more importantly AIR Traffic provides real-time traffic data you need to turn your cities smart.

Powered by our US patented Real-time Traffic Information Collection technology, the AIR Traffic provides precise traffic data you need for intelligent traffic management. With AI deep-learning based computer vision and image processing technology it offers state-of-art accuracy in object detection and classification for various case scenarios. The reliable real-time traffic information can be used for smart route planning that can not only reduce the travel time and congestion but also enhance safety and provide insights required to develop Infrastructure needed for a smart city.

bitsensing at CES2020

bitsensing will showcase its latest radar technologies for various smart city solutions from automotive, mobility, security, building automation and more so come and visit us at Booth no. 50324 at Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 1, Hall G and Venetian Level 1 for more information. You can also simply book a meeting with us www.bitsensing.com.

About bitsensing

bitsensing is a leading radar technology startup focused on brining smart cities and autonomous driving closer. We design and develop applications that can make road and everyday life safer – all cost effectively to make it available for everyone regardless the wealth to solve issues in safety inequalities and design future safety.

Contacts

