C3.ai Publishes COVID-19 Data Lake

Unified COVID-19 Data Lake Available to Global Research Community

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3.ai, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, today announced that the company will make a unified, federated, open data image of critical COVID-19 data publicly available at no cost to the global research community beginning on April 13, 2020, accessible at https://c3.ai/covid.

C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake™ data sets will initially include:

Additional datasets, to be published May 15, 2020, will include:

C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake Available to All Researchers

These diverse structured and unstructured data sets are aggregated into a unified, federated image, easily accessible and useful to researchers for applying advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. The C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake will be made publicly available at no cost to the global research community. The open data sets will be accessible at https://c3.ai/covid via any utility that supports access through a RESTful API using common tools such as Python, R, Ex Machina, Microsoft Power BI, etc.

In addition, the C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake will be immediately accessible to researchers and organizations currently utilizing the C3 AI Suite, including member academic institutions and researchers through the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute (C3.ai DTI).

The global research and developer communities are invited to help expand the scale of the C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake by enhancing its functionality, developing analytics and predictive models, and by contributing additional COVID-related data sets through a crowdsourcing model.

“We are pleased to make this contribution to the global COVID-19 research effort,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3.ai. “It is our hope that this resource will rapidly expand in scope and functionality to help researchers address this unprecedented pandemic.”

The C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake uses the capabilities of the C3 AI Suite™ to help organizations leverage existing enterprise systems, data stores, and data lake investments by unifying all enterprise and external data into a single current virtual data image without the need to duplicate data. The C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake provides a single secure cloud image of the various COVID-19 datasets available in a private, highly scalable, distributed cloud infrastructure.

This announcement follows last week’s launch of the C3.ai DTI, a research consortium dedicated to accelerating the application of artificial intelligence to speed the pace of digital transformation in business, government, and society. C3.ai DTI member institutions include UC Berkeley, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, MIT, Princeton University, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Chicago.

Last week, the C3.ai DTI also published its first call for research proposals, focusing on AI Techniques to Mitigate Pandemic.

“University researchers are encouraged to partner with C3.ai DTI research institutions to develop proposals to enhance or utilize the C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake,” said Shankar Sastry, Engineering professor at the University of California, Berkeley and co-director of the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute. “C3.ai DTI invites scholars, developers, and researchers to embrace the challenge of abating COVID-19 and advance the knowledge, science, and technologies for mitigating future pandemics using AI.”

For additional information about C3.ai COVID-19 Data Lake please visit: https://c3.ai/covid.

To learn more about C3.ai DTI’s program, award opportunities, and call for proposals, please visit C3DTI.ai.

About C3.ai

C3.ai is a leading AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications in addition to an increasingly broad portfolio of turn-key AI applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a revolutionary, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically enhances data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

Contacts

April Marks



Director of Public Relations



917-574-5512



pr@c3.ai