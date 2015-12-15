Charlene Begley Appointed to SentinelOne Board of Directors

Former GE Executive Demonstrates Company’s Focus on Corporate Governance & Global Operations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity—SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Charlene Begley to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Begley has a proven track record in technology and information security through her various leadership and board roles at large, public organizations. Ms. Begley currently serves as an independent director and member of the audit and compensation committees of Nasdaq and chairs the audit committee as well as serving as a member of the Nomination and ESG committee at Hilton. Previously, Ms. Begley held multiple executive management positions at GE including CIO of GE, President and CEO of the GE Home and Business Solutions segment, President and CEO of GE Enterprise Solutions, President and CEO of GE Plastics and GE Transportation, and CFO for GE Transportation and GE Plastics Europe and India.

“We’re on a mission to become the next great cybersecurity company, protecting the world’s leading and largest enterprises from devastating cyberattacks with AI-powered technology,” said Tomer Weingarten, Co-founder and CEO, SentinelOne. “Charlene’s expertise and experience both in operational management roles and board leadership positions will be a critical asset in helping guide SentinelOne as we rapidly progress into the next phase of our corporate journey.”

Following $267 million in Series F funding at a valuation of more than $3 billion, SentinelOne is one of cybersecurity’s most promising privately held companies. The company’s AI-powered XDR platform continuously evolves to proactively secure against advanced threats, including the malware at the heart of the recent SolarWinds attacks. With 120% YoY revenue growth in Fortune 500 accounts and 4 of the Fortune 10 as customers, SentinelOne has simultaneously delivered unrivaled product innovation as well as hypergrowth business results – positioning the company to deliver continued growth and financial success into the future.

“I’m excited to join SentinelOne as it continues on its path of incredible growth to become the market leader in AI-powered cybersecurity,” said Ms. Begley. “Managing cyber risk has become a mainstream corporate imperative for enterprises across the globe. SentinelOne’s autonomous protection is critical for organizations as they accelerate transformation and look to protect endpoints, cloud environments, and IoT devices from constantly evolving cyberattacks. I look forward to working with the SentinelOne board and executive team in advancing the company’s mission and creating shareholder value.”

