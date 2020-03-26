Cloud Contact Center Provider Raises Series B Funding to Continue Global Expansion and Growth

3CLogic announces latest round of financing for its leading cloud platform.

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IVR—3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions for ServiceNow and other major CRMs, today announced a $9.0M Series B financing led by Capitan Investment Partners and True Blue Partners, with participation from Blu Ventures, Force 3 Partners and other existing investors. The funding will be used to accelerate 3CLogic’s expansion efforts worldwide, with a special focus on Global 2000 enterprise companies engaged in digitally transforming their support and customer services teams.

“We are pleased to join 3CLogic’s existing investor syndicate and lead this round”, states Tony Rickert, Capitan Managing Partner. “We have been following the company for some time and are impressed with the team and their go-to-market strategy. 3CLogic is right in the middle of some of the most important business under-currents: Digital Transformation, AI, Voice and speech analytics.”

In 2019, 3CLogic saw its enterprise revenues grow by 125% and forecasts continued exponential growth in 2020. The growth comes as enterprise organizations seek to streamline their internal and external workflows for their IT Helpdesks, Customer Support and HR Services Delivery teams across both digital and voice-enabled channels. Building on this momentum, the company is aggressively expanding its sales, marketing and customer success teams to meet the demand.

“Today organizations are seeking to maximize the performance of their agents by automating repetitive and manual tasks, so that they may focus on more complex or critical customer or employee needs”, explains Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. “Digital channels and workflows are a key part of that strategy, but voice remains a vital piece of the customer engagement layer when those digital or self-service options prove insufficient. The current COVID-19 crisis is making painfully clear the important role human interactions play within the customer service value chain,” continues Denis.

As part of its strategy, 3CLogic has focused on enabling large enterprises to deeply integrate voice features and functionality, including CTI, IVR, intelligent call routing, reporting, and speech analytics, with their chosen system of record (ie: ServiceNow, MS Dynamics, etc.). In addition, its Hybrid Cloud offering has allowed organizations to quickly adopt cloud-enabled flexibility, such as the ability to work-from-home, while still leveraging legacy PBX environments (ie: Cisco, Avaya, etc.).

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About Capitan

Capitan Investment Partners provides an investment vehicle and related management services for investors and family offices seeking high quality technology investment opportunities. Investment portfolio includes SaaS, backup and recovery, voice management, cloud billing, virtual storage, industry-specific cloud platforms, network management, social media, alternative energy, nanotechnology, and IoT businesses.

About True Blue Partners

True Blue Partners, headquartered in Silicon Valley, provides entrepreneurs, and business operators in information technology with mergers and acquisitions advisory services and agented private capital financing services to help acquire, grow, capitalize or monetize their businesses. For more information, please visit www.truebluepartners.com.

About Blu Ventures

Blu Venture Investors, LLC (BVI) provides early and growth-stage funding through venture capital and private equity investments to companies located in the Mid-Atlantic region. Blu Principals are experienced, successful operating executives with experience in a broad range of industries and business models. Since 2010, BVI has invested in 50+ companies, a majority of them in SaaS, BtoB and cyber-security. For more info. see www.BluVentures.com.

