CommScope to Showcase New, Innovative SURFboard Home Network Devices During the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

ARRIS SURFboard mAX and SURFboard mAX Express highlights CommScope’s Wi-Fi expertise and expansion of its whole-home mesh family of products

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARRIS–CommScope’s family of ARRIS SURFboard products will take centerstage during this year’s virtual Consumer Electronics Show with the introduction of two new members to its industry-leading gigabit whole-home mesh portfolio—the ARRIS SURFboard mAX and the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Express.





“As more people continue to work and learn from home, they are making upgrades to get the best speed and Wi-Fi coverage for their homes,” said Evan Groat, Senior Vice President, Retail Products, CommScope. “The SURFboard mAX and the SURFboard mAX Express are the latest innovations from CommScope that offers consumers several new options for achieving whole-home coverage using the latest Wi-Fi technologies.”

By deploying a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, customers will receive unparalleled connectivity, turning a home into a smart, connected home. This technology provides maximum speed, coverage and capacity so devices run at peak performance. As technology develops, more devices will connect to a home network in the future (i.e., 8K TV streams, telehealth, and AR/VR experiences) driving the need for higher bandwidth and consistent, ubiquitous coverage.

The SURFboard mAX is the latest tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system and features the industry’s newest 802.11ax standard with increased data capacity to handle a customer’s whole-home network needs. The SURFboard mAX complements the flagship SURFboard mAX Pro and SURFboard mAX Plus mesh systems. Designed to reduce dead zones in the home and compatible with many internet plans, the SURFboard mAX system features an advanced tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh design with two routers, each delivering up to 6.6 Gbps speeds and providing a total coverage area of up to 5,500 sq. ft. Its third band, with 4×4 Wi-Fi 6, provides a dedicated backhaul to ensure the maximum service speeds across the entire home.1

The upcoming SURFboard mAX Express is a single extender unit that is bundled with the SURFboard mAX. It is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 wall-plug unit and the bundle offers, not only the power and capacity of tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, but adds the convenience of a smaller size to provide whole-home coverage (up to 5,550 sq. ft.) as a two-unit system. Regardless of its compact wall-mounted design, it supports tri-band Wi-Fi up to 6.6 Gbps speeds, connected to the SURFboard mAX router with a dedicated 4×4 Wi-Fi 6 backhaul link.

The SURFboard mAX Express is expected to be available during the first quarter of 2021.

During this year’s virtual CES, CommScope will also showcase other market-leading SURFboard products—the SURFboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem and the SURFboard Central app.

Customers require a modem that provides them better connectivity for their computers, gaming consoles and smart TVs. With a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus a second 1 Gbps Ethernet port, the SURFboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem is capable of providing a total throughput of up to 3.5 Gbps powering the most advanced home networks and enabling simultaneous video conferencing, multiple 4K ultra-HD video streams and online gaming sessions with confidence. This enables customers with even the highest speed broadband subscription plans such as gigabit or multi-gigabit plan to get the most use of their plans and less buffering.

To deliver a comprehensive experience for users to stay on top of their connected life, the SURFboard Central mobile app provides easy access to a digital dashboard for their networks. By using a mobile Android or iOS device, customers can:

Setup the home Wi-Fi network.

Check and monitor all the devices connected to the home network.

Set parental controls.

Optimize your Wi-Fi and advanced network settings.

Set guest Wi-Fi for visitors.

The SURFboard Central app is available now for all SURFboard mAX Mesh Wi-Fi products and will be made available for all existing and future SURFboard Cable Modem and Gateway products later this year.

All SURFboard devices come with a two-year warranty and dedicate support line for customers—1-877-466-8646. With this warranty, customers are ensured the SURFboard units deployed in their home or office network are covered.

Pricing and availability

SURFboard mAX Single unit (W21) $249.99 MSRP Two units (W121) $399.99 MSRP Available at Best Buy and SURFboard.com



SURFboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem $179.99 MSRP Available at Best Buy and SURFboard.com



The 2021 virtual Consumer Electronics Show will be held January 11-14, 2021. If you want to learn more about CommScope’s featured products and solutions, then please visit our events page.

