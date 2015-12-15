Core™ Now Available for Free Exclusively on the Epic Games Store

Core Makes High-Quality Game Creation and Play Accessible to Everyone, Launches In Early Access with Over 20,000 Playable Games Across Every Genre Imaginable

The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley Hosts Core Games Showcase, A Special Launch Event Celebrating Core’s Top Games and Creators, Featuring Special Guests Benjyfishy, H2O Delirious, JustaMinx, FemSteph and More

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manticore Games’ platform Core™, an endless arcade of high-quality, user-built games and worlds, today launched in Early Access exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Core, which has been in Alpha for the past year, already offers more than 20,000 free playable games in every genre imaginable, with 200 new or updated games added daily. Core is also a free game creation platform that makes it possible for anyone to make and publish multiplayer-ready experiences.

“Core’s games showcase what’s possible when the power of creation is made accessible to anyone,” said Jordan Maynard, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder at Manticore Games. “We built Core to open gaming to a new wave of creators from all backgrounds. That new generation is already publishing amazing experiences that rival those of big studios or that big studios wouldn’t even think of making.”

Players and creators can learn more about Core and its Multiverse of games to play and worlds to explore today during the Core Games Showcase, a special launch event hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley, featuring several of Core’s top games and creators, as well as special guest appearances by benjyfishy, H2O Delirious, JustaMinx, FemSteph and more. Fans can watch the show live on Twitch (The Game Awards) starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. CEST or see it on-demand on YouTube (Core Games).

To celebrate Core’s launch on the Epic Games Store, Manticore is offering exclusive heroes and mounts for a limited time when players create an account or log into an existing account and link it to the Epic Games Store.

Core offers everything from intense team-based multiplayer shooters like Infinity Arena, Strike Team and Jelly Brawl, to deep RPGs like Corehaven Chronicles, Star Colony and Paradise Role Play. For those looking for uniquely Core experiences, Tumbleweed Typo Hunter (Text Shooter), Sir Pepe and the Goblins (Side Scroller), Mage’s Gambit (Deck Builder) and Nexus Wars (MOBA Shooter) will provide endless entertainment. Survival games, farming simulators, obstacle course games, as well as homages to classics like Halo, Splatoon, and Ghosts n’ Goblins – it’s literally all there on Core.

In less than a year in Alpha, Core has welcomed more than one million players and creators to the platform and introduced a level of disruption to game creation and play that’s similar to how YouTube revolutionized video. By combining the power of Epic’s Unreal Engine with accessible tools that require no coding experience in a single platform, Core makes game creation, publishing and play available to everyone for free. Core also offers the most creator-friendly economy of any gaming UGC-platform with a 50% revenue share, allowing creators to make money and build businesses on Core.

Early Access is just the beginning for the platform, as Manticore prepares to add new features for players such as virtual events and persistent player housing, as well as new features for creators, including a physics-based vehicle system and an assets marketplace.

Core is available to download now for free on the Epic Games Store at www.epicgames.com/store/p/core. To learn more about Core, visit www.coregames.com or join the community on Twitter (@CoreGames), YouTube (Core Games), Twitch (Core Live), Discord (Core Creator/Core Player), Instagram (Core Games) and Facebook (Core Games).

ABOUT MANTICORE GAMES

Manticore Games® is the developer and operator of Core™. Core is an endless universe of games to play and worlds to explore designed by a global community of creators. It’s a radically accessible game construction kit and social game-playing platform, all-in-one. Whether you’re interested in playing unexpected takes on shooters, RPGs, and party games, exploring massive and spectacular worlds with friends, or unleashing your own insane game designs on the world, Core is your portal to the Multiverse. Manticore Games has received backing from Benchmark Capital, XN, Epic Games, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Correlation Ventures, BITKRAFT Esports Ventures & BITKRAFT Opportunity Fund, LVP, M Ventures, Tuesday Capital, SV Angel, Arrive (a Roc Nation company), Sapphire Sport.

