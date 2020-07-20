Daraz – Smartphones Remain One of the Leading Categories in Pakistani E-Commerce

The e-commerce platform sold over 280,000 smartphones in 2019, with Infinix Mobile leading the chart, followed by Realme and Xiaomi.

The platform’s catalog carries 10 million products across more than 100 categories, and “Mobile and Tablets” has remained one of the leading categories on Daraz. In 2019, 37 new phone models were launched exclusively on the platform by leading brands such as Samsung Mobile, Nokia Mobile, Vivo Mobile, Infinix Mobile, and Tecno Mobile. The e-commerce platform sold over 280,000 smartphones in 2019 with Infinix Mobile leading the chart, followed by Realme and Xiaomi.

In the recently concluded Mobile Week Sale, Huawei Mobile exclusively launched the Y5P model on Daraz, while Infinix launched the Hot 9 model. The sale kept the lowest mobile prices as one of the unique selling proposition​s to cater to the audience in Pakistan during the pandemic situation.

A number of leading mobile brands have launched their stores on DarazMall, a premium service channel through which customers have access to trusted brands, original products, a 14-day return period and express delivery.

Daraz offers customers a range of digital payment options to ensure accessibility and affordability. Customers can opt to pay through debit and credit cards and e-wallets. They can also opt to pay in installments on a monthly basis as a number of tenure options are available on different bank cards. The Daraz Wallet is the smartest way to pay on the Daraz app, as it offers customers access to exclusive bonuses, fast checkout and instant refunds.

