DeepRoute.ai Showcases Groundbreaking Inference Engine for Autonomous Vehicles at CES

Autonomous vehicle startup to debut new technology that will improve efficiency and advance self-driving solutions

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeepRoute.ai, a global level 4 self-driving solution provider, today announced it will be showcasing innovative technologies at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including an inference engine, DeepRoute-Engine, its second-generation all-in-one sensing solution, and human-like planning.

“DeepRoute has made exciting progress over the past year, and we look forward to presenting our latest solutions to a world-class audience at CES,” said Nianqiu Liu, Vice President of DeepRoute.ai. “We’ve perfected our level 4 self-driving technology both in software and hardware, and have strengthened our partnerships with OEMs and ride-hailing companies, to continually build the future of smart mobility.”

At CES, the company is debuting DeepRoute-Engine, an inference engine that speeds up the neural network computation, allowing algorithms to run on an energy-efficient computing platform. This results in a 6x faster inference process than that of widely used open source deep learning frameworks (e.g. TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe) and is compatible with GPU of various brands, including NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD, to greatly minimize the computation needed for level 4 self-driving technology. Because of this powerful inference engine, DeepRoute’s level 4 self-driving technology can run on its 45-watt computing platform, DeepRoute-Tite, which is extremely power-efficient, consuming only 1/9 of the power, compared with traditional level 4 self-driving solutions.

https://youtu.be/XaxOf-eUgio

Along with the debut of the inference engine, DeepRoute will also showcase its second-generation all-in-one sensing solution, DeepRoute-Sense II. It houses three LiDAR sensors, seven HDR cameras (DeepRoute-Vision), Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), inertial measurement unit (IMU), and a synchronization controller (DeepRoute-Syntric). This powerful combination leads to an accurate object detection range of 140m (153 yards). Notably, the compact roof-box design minimizes the additional drag to only 7%, a huge decrease from the 20% on traditional sensing solutions, allowing for low energy consumption.

DeepRoute will also highlight its cutting-edge human-like planning at CES through a video of a fully autonomous road test in Shenzhen’s heavy traffic. “We call it ‘human-like’ because rather than pre-planned paths, our vehicle adopts a real-time planning method, just like a human driver who constantly thinks about how to drive safely and efficiently. This human-like planning enables a car to smoothly pass by an unplanned construction zone and choose the fastest lane through perceived traffic dynamics,” said Nianqiu Liu.

Despite the downturn brought by COVID-19, DeepRoute has strengthened its long-term partnerships in China and hopes to resume international partnerships soon. For example, DeepRoute has been working with Dongfeng Motor to build the largest robotaxi fleet in China by 2022. This $90M project led by Dongfeng Motor will bring more than 200 robotaxis to Wuhan. In addition, DeepRoute continues to test out robotaxis with Geely-backed Cao Cao Mobility in Hangzhou, aiming to provide hundreds of robotaxis during the 2022 Asian Games.

About DeepRoute.ai

Founded in 2019, DeepRoute.ai is a global level 4 self-driving solution provider to OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and ride-hailing and logistics companies. DeepRoute’s technology covers the entire R&D chain of self-driving technology, including Hardware, Perception, Planning & Control, HD Mapping & Localization, Infrastructure, Operations, and Cloud Platform. With a vision to build the future of smart mobility, DeepRoute is committed to making driving safer, more reliable, and more intelligent.

