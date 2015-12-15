Digi International Recognizes Distributor and Channel Partner Excellence
HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the winners of its 2020 Channel Awards. The recognition is awarded to Digi’s distributors and channel partners which excelled in providing value to its customers and significantly advanced the overall IoT market throughout the duration of the year.
The 2020 Channel Awards were granted to:
- Global Distributor of the Year – Digi-Key Electronics
- Emergent Partner of the Year – Technology Integration Group
- Public Sector Partner of the Year – Carrier & Gable
- New Product Introduction Partner of the Year – Mouser Electronics
- Cellular Router Product Distributor of the Year– Synnex Corporation
- Cloud Services Digi Remote Manager Partner of the Year – Premier Wireless Services
- Demand Creation Distributor of the Year – Arrow Electronics
- Value Added Reseller of the Year – Industrial Networking Solutions
- Distributor Branch of the Year – Avnet Minneapolis
Digi International recognizes these recipients as valued channel partners and congratulates them on this well-deserved award. Each honoree has played a key role in contributing to Digi International’s overall success in 2020, and Digi looks forward to continuing the momentum in 2021 and beyond.
About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.
