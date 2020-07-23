Diodes Incorporated Optimizes PNP Transistors for Automotive Matrix LED Lighting

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChooseDiodesInc–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the availability of the automotive-compliant ZXTP56060FDBQ and ZXTP56020FDBQ dual PNP transistors. These new products provide OEMs with a highly efficient solution for controlling matrix LED light clusters.

The automotive industry is migrating to adaptive LED headlights and rapidly adopting dynamic turn signals based on LED technology. This move is creating demand for dense and highly power-optimized transistors for shunting LEDs in matrix lighting and sweeping indicator applications.

The ZXTP56060FDBQ and ZXTP56020FDBQ address this demand with an optimized solution for controlling LED strings. Fully AEC-Q101 qualified, with very low V CE(SAT) , the devices offer 60V (ZXTP56060FDBQ) or 20V (ZXTP56020FDBQ) breakdown voltages while delivering a continuous collector current of 2A. The ZXTP56020FDBQ features a maximum V CE(SAT) of 200mV at an LED current of 700mA, which minimizes power dissipation and lowers operating temperature to improve lifetime and system reliability, while offering a maximum power dissipation of 2.47W to enable compact design.

ZXTP56060FDBQ and ZXTP56020FDBQ are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities and are compatible with the Automotive Industry Action Group’s Production Part Approval Process (PPAP). The devices are supplied in the compact DFN2020 package (2mm x 2mm x 0.6mm) priced at $0.1949 each in 3000 piece quantities.

