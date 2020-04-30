Esri Publishes Second Volume of Women and GIS, with Foreword by Jane Goodall

Thirty Stories of Extraordinary Women Improving the World

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Women and GIS, Volume 2: Stars of Spatial Science. The second volume of Esri’s recognition of women’s contribution to the field, it details the inspiring stories of diverse women using geospatial technology to advance science and help resolve important issues facing the world. The book features a foreword by Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), United Nations (UN) Messenger of Peace, and one of the world’s foremost voices for environmental conservation.

Like the first volume, Women and GIS, Volume 2: Stars of Spatial Science tells how 30 women in many different science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields overcame obstacles and used maps, analysis, imagery, and geographic information system (GIS) software to make extraordinary contributions to their professions and the world. In this second volume, readers will hear stories from planetary scientists, civil engineers, entrepreneurs, and urban planners. Each story shares the experiences of these women—their childhoods, the challenges they faced, and the lessons they learned—and how they have gone on to improve the planet.

Throughout history, women have greatly enriched fields from science to education, leading research and directing decisions across myriad applications. Women and GIS, Volume 2: Stars of Spatial Science continues to celebrate those individuals who are shaping this important field today.

Women and GIS, Volume 2: Stars of Spatial Science is available in print (ISBN: 9781589485945, 274 pages, US$19.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485952, 274 pages, US$19.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

