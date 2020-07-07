Exabeam and Armis Partner to Extend SIEM Visibility to Unmanaged and IoT Devices, Helping Security Teams Identify Malicious Activity Across All Devices

Partnership enables security teams to identify unmanaged assets connecting to the corporate network, detect lateral movement and prioritize IoT security alerts

FOSTER CITY, Calif. & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, and Armis, the leader in agentless enterprise IoT security, today announced a partnership that will enable IT cybersecurity teams to identify unmanaged and IoT devices and to monitor their behavior for malicious activity from a single platform.

Attackers increasingly target unmanaged, connected devices to gain access to an organization’s corporate network. The integration of Exabeam and Armis solutions classifies managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices connecting to the corporate network and allows security analysts to detect lateral movement and other advanced threats. Unmanaged and IoT device security alerts are also enriched with contextual data and prioritized by risk score to focus analyst efforts on the riskiest incidents and to increase their efficiency and effectiveness.

The partnership extends the visibility of the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) into IoT devices to identify anomalies and enable security teams to more efficiently detect, prioritize and investigate threats across a broader range of devices. Specifically, it enables Exabeam Entity Analytics, a behavioral analytics solution that leverages both machine learning and behavioral modeling, to identify complex threats on devices, as well as extend detection and investigation of advanced threats to IoT devices.

The integrated solution imports alerts and data about IoT devices from Armis into the Exabeam SMP to extend visibility beyond managed IT assets. Exabeam then places Armis security alerts in the context of Exabeam Smart TimelinesTM to enhance analyst productivity by automating tedious investigations with machine-built timelines and ensuring sophisticated attacks involving lateral movement don’t go undetected. By identifying both managed and unmanaged assets connected to the network in this way, users can prioritize security alerts and initiate rapid investigation.

“Exabeam recognizes the importance of expanding SIEM to unmanaged and IoT devices, and integrating with a leading agentless device IoT security vendor will provide significant value for organizations that manage infrastructure, industrial facilities, manufacturing and smart cities,” commented Trevor Daughney, VP, Product Marketing, Exabeam. “By partnering with Armis, we help security teams improve their operational efficiency by automating the detection and investigation of attacks using IoT devices.”

“Organizations are increasingly looking for security solutions that can integrate cybersecurity defense across every kind of connected device in their organization,” said Christopher Dobrec, VP of Product Marketing at Armis. “As the adoption of unmanaged and IoT devices continues to accelerate, it’s vital that the effectiveness of security strategies extends to secure those devices. Together, Armis and Exabeam let organizations safely adopt new devices to drive their business with stronger security and better risk management.”

“Security attacks aren’t limited to devices like laptops and servers. For organizations like ours, it’s imperative for our security team to have visibility into our complete asset inventory, including IoT devices from point of sale terminals to industrial controllers in our manufacturing operations,” said Exabeam customer Rhett Nieto, IT security chief, FEMSA.

“In some organizations, IT is responsible only for the desktop, laptops and server rooms, while business units take care of CPS, such as industrial controls, operational technology, industrial IoT (IIoT), public cloud and line of business (LOB)-centric SaaS applications,” commented John Watts, a Gartner analyst, in the June 2020 Gartner report: How to Respond to the 2020 Threat Landscape.

The report further mentions, “An IT-focused configuration management database (CMDB) only discovers and tracks IT assets, whereas a security team needs a comprehensive asset inventory. Without this view, threats are missed, and vulnerable assets are not addressed. This requires a partnership between IT and the LOBs to ensure that an adequate inventory of all assets is available and current.”

To learn more about the Exabeam, Armis partnership, visit https://www.exabeam.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/EXA_Solution-Brief_Armis.pdf.

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled asset inventory, risk management, and detection & response. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the Smarter SIEM™ company. We help security operations and insider threat teams work smarter, allowing them to detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks in 51 percent less time. Security organizations no longer have to live with missed distributed attacks and unknown threats, manual investigations and remediation, or excessive storage fees. With the modular Exabeam Security Management Platform, analysts can use behavioral analytics to detect attacks, automate investigation and incident response, and reduce storage costs. Exabeam Smart Timelines, sequences of user and device behavior created using machine learning, further reduce the time and specialization required to detect attacker tactics, techniques and procedures. For more information, visit https://www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Threat Hunter, Smarter SIEM, Smart Timelines and Security Management Platform are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2020 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

