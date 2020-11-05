G5 Entertainment Group: Interim Report January – September 2020

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G5 Entertainment Group (STO:G5EN):

July – September 2020

“Another strong quarter is behind us, and that is saying a lot given the huge progress we saw in the first half of the year. Even with the third quarter being seasonally weak and lockdowns being eased in many countries, G5’s strategy of seeking organic growth based on the development of our own games aimed at our core audience of casual players continued to pay off and led us to record profitability, both in absolute and relative terms” said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. “Our EBIT margin in the third quarter hit an all-time record of 16.1 percent. G5’s own games, and especially the new generation of titles, continued to spur growth in the period and this past quarter continued to reflect the leverage our business has in driving margin expansion.”

Revenue for the period was SEK 332.4 M (301.5), an increase of 10 percent compared to 2019.

Gross margin decreased to 59 percent (64). Gross margin in the comparison period was positively affected by high marketing spend on licensed games.

EBIT for the period was SEK 53.7 M (-2.7).

Net result for the period was SEK 48.5 M (-3.4).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 5.59 (-0.38).

Cash flow amounted to SEK 32.1 M (3.9) impacted positively by tax payments SEK 40.3 M (7.2) and negatively by the repayment of the short-term loan of SEK -41.8M (0.0).

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.8 million, an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 212.4 thousand, a decrease of 5 percent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 60.2, an increase of 31 percent compared to the same period last year.

This disclosure contains information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-11-2020 07:30 CET.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome™, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society®, Wordplay: Exercise your brain™ and Jewels of the Wild West™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For six years in a row, G5 Entertainment was ranked in Deloitte’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Sweden.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

Contacts

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, investor@g5e.com

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115