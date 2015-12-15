Global Cloud Gaming Market 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $4.5 Billion – Cost Savings and Quick Onboarding is Anticipated to Boost the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Cloud Gaming Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The cloud gaming market is poised to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period.
In addition, the cost savings and quick onboarding is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The report on the cloud gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The cloud gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscape.
This study identifies the rise in popularity of SOA as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.
The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud gaming market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blade SAS, International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus KK.
Also, the cloud gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Video streaming – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- File streaming – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Gaming consoles – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Computing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart TVs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers-demand-led-growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Blade SAS
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LiquidSky Software Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Ubitus KK
Appendix
