Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market to Surpass US$ 7,243.7 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DentalPrototyping–According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dental rapid prototyping systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,824.9 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The global dental rapid prototyping systems market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to product launches and strategic collaborations by key players. For instance, in January 2019, Dentsply Sirona and Carbon entered into a strategic collaboration to revolutionize the materials for digital dentures. The aim of this collaboration was to deliver innovative denture materials with Carbon’s 3D printing digital solutions.

Moreover, in July 2017, a Germany-based CAD company, Kulzer, launched 3D printer, ‘cara Print 4.0’ for dental laboratories. The 3D printer is reportedly capable of printing an extensive range of dental appliances for dental labs. Kulzer is working on providing additional materials in the future for the production of permanent and temporary prosthetic restorations as well as dental models and denture rapid prototypes.

Key players in the dental rapid prototyping systems market are focused on inorganic activities such as acquisitions to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2017, 3D Systems Corporation acquired Vertex-Global Holding B.V, a global leading provider of dental materials under the brands NextDent and Vertex. A strategic foothold is provided in the digital dentistry industry with the advanced 3D printing materials of NextDent and the groundbreaking platform by 3D systems.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental rapid prototyping systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to acquisitions by key players. For instance, in March 2018, Dentsply Sirona acquired OraMetrix, a 3D technology solutions provider. The aim of Dentsply was to empower dental professionals to provide faster, safer, and better dental care.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global dental rapid prototyping systems market, owing to novel product launches in the region. For instance, in January 2019, Formlabs announced the launch of resins for rapid prototyping as well as dental prosthetics in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Digital Denture is the second resin by Formlabs, which is developed for available direct printed dental prosthetics.

Key players operating in the global dental rapid prototyping systems market include —

3M, BIOLASE Technology, Inc., A dec, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, AMD LASERS, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Gendex Dental Systems, Gnatus International Ltda., KaVo Dental, Marus Dental International, DCI International, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, NSK Nakanishi, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Ultradent Products, Inc., and Young Innovations, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market, By Product Type: Rapid Prototyping 3D Printer Rapid Prototyping Software

Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market, By Application: Veterinary Clinic Hospital Dental Clinic Others

Global Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



