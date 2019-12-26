GOE: TEPPEN Crowns TEPPEN World Championship WINNER as First World Champion and Announces Akuma as New Hero

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Akuma–The inaugural TEPPEN World Championship 2019 has come to a close, and GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) (TOKYO:3765)’s first champion has been crowned [Last Guardian].





In the biggest TEPPEN tournament ever, he expertly guided his [MORRIGAN AENSLAND/Temptation] and [DANTE/Devil Trigger] decks through the competition, bringing down everyone in his path to the top.

For his victory, [Last Guardian] took home 30M Yen (~$280K) of the 50M Yen (~$460K) prize pool along with numerous other prizes including a NISSAN Skyline GT [V6 TURBO].

Second place [tarakoman] earned himself 10M Yen (~$95K) in addition to various other prizes as well. GOE congratulates all competitors in the TEPPEN World Championship 2019 for their achievements at the event and in qualification over some of the best TEPPEN players to ever play the game around the world.

Not only was the first trophy handed out, but GOE also announced one of the most popular —and most evil — characters in the Street Fighter series history coming to TEPPEN! Available on Jan. 7, 2020, Akuma will bring his signature aggressive style to the world of TEPPEN, alongside a new set of cards in “The Force Seekers.”

The great demon of the Street Fighter series seems to also have corrupted Ryu, who will get the legendary look of Evil Ryu as a brand-new Hero Skin.

As we near the end of the year, GOE will be giving everyone that logs in between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7 the opportunity to purchase the New Year Selection Pack, featuring all the best cards from previous card packs, as well as a chance at the four Hero Skins available right now! Plus, new login bonuses will be up for the end of the year countdown (Dec. 24 through Jan. 1) and the new year (Jan. 2 through Jan. 7).

Last but certainly not least, 2020 will present a fresh way to play competitive TEPPEN. GOE is announcing the TEPPEN New Year Cup 2020, an online tournament with incredible prizes. Everyone who participates will have a shot at obtaining Secret Cards with new art, based on their placement. Players who finish 5000th and above will receive an Albert Wesker Secret Card, while 1000th and above will receive a Jill Valentine Secret Card on top of the Wesker Secret Card. The top 100 players will also get their hands on a third Secret Card for the kick master herself, Chun-Li.

For more information on TEPPEN, visit the game’s official site.

For information on GungHo Online Entertainment America, visit www.gunghoonline.com or GungHo on Twitter or Facebook.

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Official Site: https://teppenthegame.com/en/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayTEPPEN

Google Play Store



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.teppen

AmazonApp Store



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YD7TNZB

App Store



・Malaysia



https://apps.apple.com/my/app/id1460764653

・Singapore



https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id1460764653

・Thailand



https://apps.apple.com/th/app/id1460764653

・Philippines



https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/id1460764653

・Australia



https://apps.apple.com/au/app/id1460764653

Contacts

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.



Sales & Marketing Dev.



Mayumi Mori



+81-3-6895-1672



mmori@gungho.jp