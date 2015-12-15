i2c Taps Jon-Paul Ales-Barnicoat for Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned talent acquisition and human resources executive to support i2c’s global growth





REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today named Jon-Paul Ales-Barnicoat the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. Reporting to Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc., Ales-Barnicoat will be responsible for the development and execution of i2c’s global human resources strategy, supporting the company’s global growth and expansion strategies.

With more than 25 years of experience in human capital management, Ales-Barnicoat has led talent acquisition and human resources strategies for startups and mid-market companies, as well as large multinational organizations, such as GE, Motorola, and Johnson & Johnson.

“Being an exceptional partner to our clients begins with exceptional talent,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “We’re excited to welcome Jon-Paul and to add his wealth of experience to i2c, as we continue to experience rapid growth and scale operations to support our clients worldwide.” i2c currently employs a team of 1,500 and is expected to grow to over 2,000 by the end of 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be joining i2c as it expands its global workforce to meet a historic demand in digital payments and financial services,” said Jon-Paul Ales-Barnicoat, Chief Human Resources Officer of i2c Inc. “I look forward to supporting the company’s needs as it continues to partner with clients in building the next generation of payment and banking products.”

Prior to i2c, Ales-Barnicoat has led projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, IOT, entertainment, SaaS, and healthcare analytics, supporting talent acquisition, change management, as well as organizational design strategies, among other topics and initiatives.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries / territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Heather Clifton



media@i2cinc.com