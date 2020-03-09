Invicro Collaborates with Yale’s Dr. David Rimm to Expand the Utility of Quanticell™ for Clinical Pathology Applications

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KonicaMinolta—Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta Company announced it has entered into a strategic research partnership with industry leading pathologist, Dr. David Rimm, MD, PhD, at The Yale University School of Medicine to advance the development of Quanticell, Konica Minolta’s proprietary tissue biomarker detection technology.

Invicro is a global provider of imaging biomarkers, core lab services, CAP-CLIA pathology services, advanced analytics and software solutions for drug discovery and development. Dr. Rimm is the Professor of Pathology and Medicine; Director of Pathology Tissue Services; and Director of Translational Pathology at Yale University.

Quanticell is an ultra-sensitive, quantitative, amplification-free technology that detects proteins at the cellular and subcellular level using photostable, highly bright phosphor-integrated dots (PIDs). This nanoparticle-based detection technology circumvents the limitations observed with traditional multiplex chromogenic and fluorescent-based assays, such as signal saturation, non-linearity and high background.

“With his unmatched knowledge and experience in anatomical pathology, product commercialization, and late-stage clinical trials, Dr. Rimm is a leading pioneer in the quantitative pathology space,” said Dr. Ken Bloom, Chief Medical Officer for Advance Pathology Solutions for Invicro. “We could not be happier to have him as a scientific research partner. I am highly confident that his efforts will support the advancement of Quanticell for specific drug development initiatives.”

Chromogenic-based Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is ubiquitously used in research and clinical practice, including companion diagnostics (CDx). Despite IHC’s wide use, underperforming assays often require additional molecular testing due to narrow detection range. With expertise in quantitative and digital pathology and having invented the AQUA® technology for predicting response to therapies or recurrence in a myriad of disease indications, Dr. Rimm and his research team will evaluate a multitude of assay conditions to assess Quanticell’s technology performance for quantifying HER-2 expression across a much wider dynamic range.

“I am thrilled to be working on this cutting-edge technology that has the potential to revolutionize molecular drug target testing that will in turn maximize therapeutic efficacy and reduce undesired toxicity,” said Dr. Rimm. “In previous studies performed in my laboratory, we have found that HER-2 protein expression spanned three logs of dynamic range and discovered DAB-based methods typically only show a linear range of one log, which we hypothesize can be addressed with Konica Minolta’s novel detection technology.”

About Invicro

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with offices, laboratories and clinics around the world, from coast-to-coast within the United States, to Europe and Asia that support leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology and top research universities. Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to help enhance the discovery and development of life-changing drugs across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), leveraging all modalities within a broad scope of therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and immunology. Invicro’s quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics tools, and clinical operational services are backed by their industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®.

Invicro is a Konica Minolta company and part of their precision medicine initiative, which aims to accelerate personalized medicine, discover novel therapeutic targets and develop innovative therapeutic technologies for unmet medical needs. Along with their sister company, Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. Visit www.invicro.com for more information.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nanofabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

