Itron Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

Award Recognizes Innovative Methane Gas Detectors Developed with Con Edison and New Cosmos USA

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Industrial Products & Services category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®. The award recognizes Itron’s nomination, “Public Safety Innovation – Methane Gas Detectors.”

Itron was awarded in the Industrial Products & Services category for its battery-powered natural gas detector, which was developed through a collaborative effort between Itron, New Cosmos USA and Con Edison as part of Itron’s developer program. The judges lauded the useful, innovative detectors and their plug and play functionality. Con Edison has deployed 9,000 battery-powered natural gas detectors as a part of an initial pilot and plans to deploy them across their service territory. These detectors operate seamlessly on the utility’s existing Industrial IoT network from Itron, which includes 3.8 million electric meters and 1.3 million gas modules. This allows Con Edison to detect natural gas leaks and quickly alert its emergency crews to improve safety for everyone in the communities they serve.

Quotes

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

– Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards

“With these detectors, Con Edison has effectively transformed its gas leak detection process from a manual, often customer-reported detection process to an automated solution, demonstrating how Industrial Internet of Things solutions can transform existing processes to deliver greater safety, innovation and resourcefulness. We are honored to receive this prestigious Stevie award, which recognizes our dedication to developing breakthrough solutions that enable utilities and cities to ensure public safety and improve operations.”

– Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron

“We congratulate Itron for being named a Gold Stevie Award winner for public safety innovation. As the leading company of residential gas detectors, we are very proud that our world’s first and only battery-powered, AMI natural gas detector works seamlessly together with Itron’s superb technology to assist Con Edison in protecting their customers and residences from gas hazards.”

– Masahiro Kato, CEO at New Cosmos USA

“Congratulations to Itron for receiving this important award. By collaborating with Itron and New Cosmos USA, we have been able to ensure greater safety with natural gas detectors that operate seamlessly on our existing IoT network.”

– Marc Huestis, senior vice president for Con Edison’s Gas Operations

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

