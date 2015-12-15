Kingston Technology’s IronKey S1000 Encrypted USB Drive Wins 2021 Govies Awards

Industry-Leading Encrypted Flash Drive Featuring On-Device Cryptochip Encryption Key Named Best Cyber Defense Security Solution

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Govies—Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced that its IronKey™ S1000 encrypted USB flash drive has been named The ‘Govies’ Government Security Awards Platinum winner for best Cyber Defense Solution for 2021. It also received a Gold award for Encryption. The awards, sponsored by Security Today, honor outstanding government security products, for which Kingston has manufactured solutions for many years.





IronKey S1000 features an on-device Cryptochip Encryption Key protecting 100% of the data via 256-bit AES-XTS encryption. The cryptochip is a smart card that works with the encryption controller to form an ultra-secure architecture designed to provide the highest level of security possible. A smart case chip is like a computer within a chip with strong security capabilities. For example, the cryptochip incorporates anti-tampering defenses that will disable the chip and wipe out all stored keys and other data should chip tampering be detected. The S1000 with the cryptochip architecture is also FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated, making it the strongest mobile data security solution available in the market. IronKey S1000 is made for government customers and industries like finance and healthcare, which adhere to strict regulations, including FIPS, HIPAA, HITECH, PCI and GLBA.

“We are honored to receive two ‘Govies’ Awards for our IronKey S1000, the industry’s leading encrypted USB drive,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted USB business manager, Kingston. “While S1000 is our flagship and offers top-of-the-line security with a built-in cryptochip, Kingston carries a full range of portable encrypted solutions for customers of all levels when data needs to go outside the firewall. An encrypted USB is an important component in any organization’s security policy and we want our customers to get the right drive for their needs.”

Kingston previously won ‘Govies’ Awards in 2020 for its KC600 SATA and KC2000 (now 2500) NVMe SSDs in the Encryption, Storage and Cyber Defense Solution categories. In 2018, its IronKey D300 (now D300S) was recognized with a Platinum award for best Encryption, as well as capturing gold for Cyber Defense Solution. Kingston encrypted USB drives are available as a stand-alone drive or managed solution to give IT admins remote capabilities such as password recovery, drive disable and more.

