Lattice Named Gold Embedded Hardware Vendor in VDC Research’s 2020 IoT and Edge Vendor Satisfaction Awards

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, was named a 2020 Winner of VDC Research’s Gold Award for IoT and Embedded Technology Vendor Satisfaction in the Processors category. VDC Research is a leading market research and consulting firm in the IoT and embedded technology sectors.

“We are thrilled with the continued industry recognition of our low-power FPGAs, embedded software, and solutions stacks that are enabling our customers to deliver innovative IoT products incorporating advanced functionality such as Edge AI, embedded vision, and hardware security,” said Deepak Boppana, Sr. Director of Segments and Solutions Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “Our award-winning solutions stacks such as sensAI and mVision, along with the latest Nexus platform FPGAs including CrossLink-NX and Certus-NX, provide significant performance, form factor, and reduced power consumption benefits to IoT designs, while also accelerating time-to-market with customizable off-the-shelf solutions.”

Daniel Mandell, Sr. Research Analyst at VDC Research, said, “Our award winners are determined by direct input from product and purchasing decision makers who know firsthand that the dynamic technical and business challenges facing the world today require the support of world class technology providers. The receipt of our Gold Award shows Lattice continues to be a leading innovator and developer of embedded processing solutions that provide OEMs with a valuable head start to their next design’s success.”

The awards are based on vendor satisfaction ratings compiled from VDC Research’s global IoT and Edge Engineering & Development Survey. More than 700 senior level project or product management and sourcing decision makers at OEMs, systems integrators, engineering services companies, and other organizations participated, and they rated only those vendors from which they had purchased merchant computing hardware for their most recent projects. Evaluation criteria for the Processors category included CPU performance, software, programming tools, power consumption, and extended lifecycle guarantee.

