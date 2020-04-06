MaxLinear to acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division

Expands MaxLinear’s Connectivity offering addressing additional TAM of $6.4 billion

Acquisition expected to be accretive to MaxLinear’s Non-GAAP operating profit in the first full quarter after the transaction closes

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, announced today that MaxLinear and its wholly owned subsidiary have entered into a definitive agreement with Intel Corporation under which MaxLinear would, subject to customary closing conditions, acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division assets in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at $150 million. The Home Gateway Platform Division comprises Wi-Fi Access Points, Ethernet and Home Gateway SoC products deployed across operator and retail markets.

The acquisition will enable MaxLinear to complement its existing portfolio, bringing together a complete and scalable platform of connectivity and access solutions for its customers across target end-markets, as well as creating potential new revenue opportunities in adjacent target end-markets. MaxLinear expects initially to add approximately $60 million to $70 million in quarterly revenue, and the acquisition is expected to be accretive to MaxLinear’s non-GAAP earnings, in the first full quarter post close.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to financing contingencies. Additional information to be discussed in the investor call referenced below is available on our website at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

“MaxLinear is excited by the strong potential for growth and the ability to enhance our value proposition to our existing customers with the addition of the Intel Home Gateway Platform Division, which includes its Wi-Fi Access Point assets, Ethernet, and Home Gateway SoC products,” said Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear. “These assets add significant scale to our entire business while enabling us to provide a compelling WiFi product offering with tremendous growth opportunities inside and outside of the Connected Home, including expanding the portfolio to include IoT solutions. We are excited to welcome a world class engineering team with best in class technology competency that will greatly expand MaxLinear’s significant analog/RF mixed-signal portfolio with large scale SoC product capabilities, software expertise, and comprehensive networking competencies spanning our target markets.”

“Intel and MaxLinear have a strong track record of collaboration to deliver gateway platforms for the home, and I’m confident this will be a seamless transition for our mutual customers and employees,” said Weng Kuan Tan, general manager of the Home Gateway Platform Division and corporate Vice President of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “It will also allow Intel’s Client Computing Group to focus on our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person’s greatest contribution while having no impact on Intel’s Internet of Things Group or Intel’s Network Platform Group.”

GCA Advisors, LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to MaxLinear, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is acting as counsel for MaxLinear. MUFG and Wells Fargo are providing committed debt financing for the transaction.

Webcast and Conference Call

MaxLinear will host a conference call today, April 6, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). To access this call, dial US toll free: 1-877-407-3109 / International: 1-201-493-6798. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the MaxLinear website at https://investors.maxlinear.com, and will be archived and available after the call at https://investors.maxlinear.com until April 20, 2020. A replay of the conference call will also be available until April 20, 2020 by dialing US toll free: 1-877-660-6853 / International: 1-201-612-7415 and Conference ID#: 13701707.

