Medallia Recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Americas App Development Platform Partner of the Year

Delivers top ratings and growth as ServiceNow partner

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia (NYSE: MDLA), the leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, announced that it has been recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Americas App Development Platform Partner of the Year. This award recognizes Medallia for excelling in App Development and ratings, building their Apps on the Now Platform, and overall growth.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have successfully contributed to ServiceNow’s growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year’s awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skills growth as well as business innovation or transformation.

This award was presented at ServiceNow’s Americas Digital Partner Awards event on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Medallia enables organizations to deliver extraordinary in-the- moment customer and employee experiences by capturing signals from daily journeys including in person, on calls and digital channels, video, mobile and social interactions and applying AI and machine learning to identify revenue-impacting risks and opportunities. The software automatically reveals predictive insights that help organizations reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions.

“Medallia is honored to receive this recognition from ServiceNow,” said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels and alliances at Medallia. “This is a testament to our growing partnership with ServiceNow and we look forward to building future game-changing solutions that enable our customers to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences.”

ServiceNow last year empowered its global partner ecosystem to grow and accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys as companies adjust to the way we will work in the future. Through new programs, partners are better positioned to grow their ServiceNow practices and managed services offerings and deliver greater value to customers.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IOT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Valerie Beaudett



press@medallia.com

+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com