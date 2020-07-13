Mobileum Inc. Acquires SIGOS

Market leaders join forces to provide end-to-end testing and analytics for 5G and IoT

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming, network security, and risk management solutions, today announced the acquisition of SIGOS. This is the third acquisition that Mobileum has completed, following the purchase of WeDo Technologies in August 2019, and Evolved Intelligence in October 2018.

With global operations and offices in Silicon Valley (San Mateo, CA-USA), Ghent (Belgium), Nuremberg (Germany) and Singapore, SIGOS has been offering its customers active end-to-end domestic and roaming testing solutions to improve network security and service quality for mobile networks since 1989. The SIGOS portfolio includes the largest roaming and interconnection test system in the cloud, covering almost every country in the world. In addition to active testing, SIGOS provides mobile operators anti-fraud and revenue assurance managed service solutions. SIGOS was previously owned by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector.

“SIGOS is a leading company with over 500 network operators in 156 countries, including the top 100 mobile networks. The company has developed an impressive suite of technology and products that deliver great value to global telecom operators,” said Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum. “We are excited to partner with SIGOS and support them in the next phase of growth. As we continue to grow Mobileum, both organically and inorganically, the addition of SIGOS’ strong product portfolio and unique testing infrastructure, as well as their great technical expertise and customer footprint will help us to expand the depth and breadth of our offerings, and to further strengthen the value proposition for our customers.”

“As a leading company for active end-to-end testing in service and network quality, including active fraud detection and billing verification, we are very excited to launch with Mobileum the essential next step for our journey in 5G. The combination of both companies’ products and competencies will help create a tremendous value for mobile operators and enterprises, at a critical moment for them, as they rollout their 5G infrastructure and expand their portfolio of IoT services,” said Adil Kaya, CEO of SIGOS. “We believe we are uniquely positioned to support that journey, being able to provide active testing and to ensure a superior network quality, while simultaneously safeguarding our customers’ network and protecting their revenue streams.”

“Our successful partnership with SIGOS over the past six years represents the core investment principles of Thoma Bravo,” said Chip Virnig, a partner at Thoma Bravo. “Our commitment to working with existing management, implementing operational best practices, and backing market leading software vendors all resulted in this great outcome.”

Mobileum has consistently grown its suite of analytics offerings in the years following its acquisition by Audax Private Equity in 2016. Building on 19 years of leadership in the sphere of roaming, Mobileum relied on its knowledge of mobile telecommunications to develop its ‘Active Intelligence’ platform that empowers real-time actionable insights across roaming, testing, fraud, and security domains. The combination of SIGOS’ testing and monitoring solutions and its engineering team with Mobileum’s advanced analytics platform will create an innovative and robust framework for telecom operators, as they continue evolving their networks and adopting new technologies and business models.

SIGOS complete testing portfolio, together with its more than three decades of field expertise, will allow Mobileum to enhance its roaming, risk management and security solutions and will expand its capacity to solve new challenges and to serve its customers around the world.

The acquisition also serves to strengthen Mobileum’s presence globally. Mobileum and SIGOS will have a combined team of over 1,800 employees across more than 30 global locations, serving more than 750 telecom operators across the globe, in 180 countries.

Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to SIGOS and Thoma Bravo on this transaction, providing industry expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phase.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $26 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 130 platforms and over 850 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website www.audaxprivateequity.com.

About SIGOS

The portfolio includes the largest roaming and interconnection test system in the cloud, covering almost every country in the world.

SIGOS is the leading provider worldwide, with over 500 network operators in 156 countries, including the top 100 mobile networks, as well as over 100 world-leading enterprise customers.

Find more information about SIGOS on www.sigos.com

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of analytics solutions for the Telecom industry. More than 750 communications providers rely on the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform to increase roaming revenues, improve network security, minimize fraud and risk, and optimize business operations. With a strong record of innovation, Mobileum is recognized for its ability to extract deep network and customer insights and to convert them into real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

