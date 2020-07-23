Nintendo Download: Grow and Eat, Jump to the Beat and Hide from the Heat

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Rogue Company – The world needs saving, and only the best of the best can do it. Rogue Company is the third-person tactical action shooter that puts the fate of the world in your hands. Suit up as one of the elite agents of Rogue Company, each with their own individual set of skills, and go to war in a variety of different game modes. Rogue Company is action packed with no shortage of weapons, gadgets and style. The mission starts now. Save the day. Look good. Get paid. CARRION – CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down the prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution in this action-adventure platformer. Dex – Plug into the cyberpunk world of Dex , a 2D action-RPG with non-linear gameplay. Explore, fight, talk and hack through a neo-noir adventure. Play as the mysterious blue-haired girl, Dex, who is being hunted by a powerful and enigmatic organization for her unique abilities. Explore the misty, futuristic streets of Harbor Prime in this open-world dystopia. Unearth plots and intrigues, forge alliances and take the fight to the enemies on a quest to take down the system. Dex will be available on July 24. Crysis Remastered – The classic first-person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style in an enormous world. Ageless – Ageless is a story-driven puzzle platformer in which you alter the age of animals and plant life around you to progress. What will Kiara do when she suddenly finds herself lost, confused, alone and with the power to control the age of flora and fauna? Traverse a world unlike any other, full of myths and magic. Embark on an emotional journey with tough choices and confront Kiara’s inner demon. Ageless will be available on July 28.



DLC:

Remix Your Journey Through Hyrule with a Crescendo of Characters – Revisit the rhythmic action-adventure game Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo Switch system with a series of exciting new DLC Packs*. Pack #1 is available now for $5.99 and lets you re-orchestrate your Hyrule adventure with new challenges and five additional characters, including Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda and Impa from the Legend of Zelda series. Two additional DLC packs will launch later this year. Pack #2 will feature new remixes of popular The Legend of Zelda songs. Pack #3 will have a new story, songs and map featuring Skull Kid, who has the power to change abilities based on the different masks he wears. Get all three DLC packs as they release with the Season Pass, which can be purchased in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo.com for $14.99.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

*Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

