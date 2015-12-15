Nintendo News: The Wonderful World of Sanrio Visits Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp





REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rise and shine campers! It’s the dawn of another bright day for the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile game available for smart devices.

Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand best known for its pop icons such as Hello Kitty®, Aggretsuko™ and Keroppi™, is once again bringing the friendship, kindness and cuteness of its characters to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. From March 25 at 11 p.m. PT to May 9 at 10:59 p.m. PT, the Sanrio Characters Collection 2021 in-game event will bring Sanrio character-themed items to players’ campsites. While enjoying relaxation and recreation in the game’s welcoming “great outdoors” setting, fans can also enjoy fun Sanrio-themed surprises! You can view a new video about the in-game event here.

From now through the end of the in-game event, players can experience the following additions to the game:

All players who log in during the event period can receive a free Sanrio Characters clock in-game item by tapping the gift icon.

Players can redeem Leaf Tickets for one new Sanrio-themed fortune cookie at the Fortune Cookie Shop, with each fortune cookie providing players one of 10 different Sanrio items.

Players will be able to craft Sanrio gifts to send to their friends, which randomly reward friends with one of several special Sanrio character-themed uchiwa fans. There are a variety of fans to collect featuring fan-favorite Sanrio characters, including Cinnamoroll™, Hello Kitty®, Aggretsuko™ and many more!

But that’s not all. Fans can look forward to even more Sanrio character-themed content to collect in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp between March 25 and May 9, including the return of cute rewards from the first Sanrio Characters Collection in-game event in 2019, featuring fan-favorite characters such as Hello Kitty®, My Melody™, Little Twin Stars™, Keroppi™, Cinnamoroll™ and Pompompurin™. Players will need to stay tuned for more information on both new and returning Sanrio character-themed content being added to the game in the coming weeks!

For more information about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, visit https://ac-pocketcamp.com/en-US or follow the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Twitter account.

About Sanrio®: Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the “Small Gift, Big Smile®” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – @sanrio, @hellokitty.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and over 779 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com

Brooke Badger



Golin



415-262-5703



bbadger@golin.com