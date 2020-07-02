Northern Data: SBI Becomes New Strategic Shareholder

– SBI Crypto positioned as strategic shareholder

– “A lot of synergies available between SBI Group and Northern Data”

– Additional Facilities in Canada and Scandinavia

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), one of the world’s largest providers of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, is now welcoming SBI Crypto as a new strategic shareholder.

SBI Crypto Co., Ltd., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Holdings Inc. (Tokyo: 8473) engaging in the areas of cryptocurrency mining. SBI Crypto is one of the first enterprises hosted at Northern Data’s new Texas facility and became a strategic partner for projects relating to blockchain technology infrastructure and joint software development and deployment.

SBI Crypto was one of the holders of the convertible bond issued in November 2019. Together with other strategic partners, which represent the majority of the convertible bondholders, SBI Crypto converted into stock. The strategic shareholders have agreed to a lock-up of up to 36 months subject to customary exceptions.

“There are a lot of synergies available between SBI Group and Northern Data. We look forward to increased cooperation. We have high expectations of them, including software development and producing a positive impact to the energy grid,” explains Carson Smith, CEO of SBI Crypto.

Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data AG commented as follows: “The first half of 2020 can be seen as a breakthrough for our company, as we moved from the developing and testing phase of the past years into scaling our business with world-class customers and partners. Turning them into strategic shareholders feels like the best possible confirmation that we are on the right track. I am confident that we have everything in place to write an impressive and sustainable success story from where we stand today. We are grateful for the support of our shareholders and are looking forward to continuing our exciting journey with you.”

SBI Crypto is one of Northern Data’s first two major clients that are now live at the new Texas facility. These initial revenues will be detailed in the half-year figures to June 30, 2020, which will be released in September. In addition to the all-new facility in Texas, Northern Data is developing additional sites in Canada and Scandinavia in order to meet overwhelming customer demand. The innovative design of these new facilities is currently in its final stage and the company is planning to officially disclose the locations within the upcoming weeks. Construction will commence shortly after this announcement and the go-live date is targeted for Q1 2021.

About Northern Data:

Northern Data AG builds and offers global infrastructure solutions in the field of High-Performance Computing (HPC), offering solutions in the fields of blockchain applications and machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, game streaming and others. Operating internationally the Company evolved from the merger of German Northern Bitcoin AG and American Whinstone US, Inc. and is now a recognized leader in the provision of HPC solutions worldwide. The Company offers HPC solutions, both stationary in large state-of-the-art data centers as well as in high-tech mobile data centers, which can be located at any location worldwide. In doing so, it combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for sustainable energy supply. In Texas, Northern Data is running the largest HPC data center in the USA and, at the same time, the world’s largest dedicated HPC facility.

About SBI:

SBI Crypto Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the SBI Group, engages in cryptocurrency mining activities. The SBI Group was established in 1999 as a pioneer of Internet-based financial services in Japan. Since then, the SBI Group has formed the world’s first Internet-based financial conglomerate, providing financial ser-vices in a broad range of fields including securities, banking and insurance. In addition, the SBI Group provides Asset Management Business, with a prime focus on investment in venture companies – an activity undertaken since before the Group’s founding. In this sphere, the SBI Group has made focused investments in the IT and biotechnology sectors, which are the 21st century growth industries. Currently, the development of new technologies is accelerating within FinTech, IoT, AI, Big Data and related fields thus attracting global attention. The SBI Group is proactively investing in venture companies with-in these fields.

Disclaimer:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Northern Data AG and does not constitute a prospectus of Northern Data AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to form the basis of any financial, legal, tax or other business decision. Investment or other decisions should not be made solely on the basis of this press release. As with all business and investment matters, please consult qualified professional advice.

