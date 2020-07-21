ON Semiconductor Provides Secure End-to-End Bluetooth® Low Energy Solution Using Veridify Technology

Low-power connectivity provided by Bluetooth 5 RSL10 radio enhanced by Veridify’s ISO 26262 ASIL D certified security tools

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announced the immediate availability of Veridify’s Public Key security tools for the RSL10, the industry’s lowest power Flash-based Bluetooth® Low Energy radio System on Chip (SoC). Veridify Security’s tools are available in a CMSIS-Pack, giving developers a familiar and fast implementation path to protect their RSL10 solutions with critical security features including device-to-device authentication, data protection, and secure firmware updates.

The RSL10 radio family offers built-in security features, including an AES-128 encryption hardware block and, for IP protection, the ability to lock the debug interface against potential intruders. These ‘on processor’ features are complemented by Veridify’s technology to provide identification, authentication, and data protection between devices in the field. An RSL10 radio running Veridify’s public key tools can exchange their signed public keys, authenticate the public key owner, create an ephemeral mutual secret, and then use this shared secret with the AES128 engine to encrypt data between the device and its user.

Devices running Veridify Security tools, like the RSL10, can take advantage of DOME™, Veridify’s zero-touch onboarding, blockchain ownership management, and enrolment solution. Veridify’s security solutions are ISO 26262 ASIL D certified, have a very small code footprint, and can be implemented in software-only, as demonstrated on the RSL10’s Arm® Cortex®-M3 processor. Security protocols built with Veridify tools run many times faster than legacy methods. For example, the authentication protocol on the RSL10 typically runs in under 28 milliseconds, complementing the energy-saving benefits afforded by the RSL10. Solutions built with Veridify are ideally suited for applications at the edge of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the industrial, smart building, medical, automotive, and consumer spaces.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor, said: “Power consumption and security are significant priorities to IoT edge node manufacturers. By enhancing the already superior performance of the RSL10 radio with Veridify’s technology, we are pleased to provide IoT manufacturers with a secure end-to-end solution.”

“With its rich feature-set and industry leading ultra-low-power consumption, the RSL10 is an excellent platform for delivering secure wireless applications. We are excited that our collaboration with ON Semiconductor has delivered a robust security solution that is easy to implement with security features usually only available on much larger processors,” said Louis Parks, CEO, Veridify Security. “We appreciate ON Semiconductor’s support and look forward to delivering additional innovative security solutions to their customers.”

The Bluetooth IoT Development Kit CMSIS-Pack containing Veridify’s Public Key security tools is now available for free download at onsemi.com/rsl10.

