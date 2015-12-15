Panasonic Appoints New Rugged Handheld Distributors for Europe

Jarltech supports mainland Europe and CI Distribution to focus on the UK and Ireland.

BRACKNELL, UK. 29th March 2021 – Panasonic has appointed two new distributors for its rugged handheld devices covering mainland Europe and the UK and Ireland. Jarltech, one of the largest European specialist distributors of rugged mobile computing devices, will now supply Panasonic’s range of Windows and Android Toughbook handheld devices, as well as its rugged tablets and notebooks, to resellers and system integrators in more than 30 countries across Europe.

Panasonic has also expanded its relationship with rugged device specialists CI Distribution. As one of the most experienced rugged computing distributors in the UK and Ireland, CI Distribution will now support more than 600 resellers with Panasonic Toughbook handheld devices as well as its rugged tablets and notebooks.

“Panasonic has an unrivalled reputation for providing the most ergonomically designed and resilient mobile computing devices,” said Axel Schmidt, Sales Director, at Jarltech. “The valuable addition of its growing range of Windows and Android rugged handheld devices to our portfolio will enable our resellers and system integrators to offer the complete range of rugged solutions to their customers.”

“Panasonic has long been a market leader in the rugged notebook and tablet market and we are looking forward to helping grow its rugged handheld market share,” said Jon Atherton, Sales and Marketing Director, at CI Distribution. “Our specialist knowledge of the Rugged market and its complete range of rugged solutions and accessories will make a potent partnership.”

Slim, lightweight and ergonomically designed to improve productivity, Panasonic’s market-leading range of rugged mobile devices are built to withstand the most extreme work challenges. The rugged handhelds reduce the need for multiple devices in the workplace by combining the capabilities of a handheld tablet, smartphone and barcode reader in fully rugged, pocket-sized packages. The devices are the ideal computing companions for mobile workers in logistics, manufacturing, retail and emergency services.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 61.9 billion Euro (7.49 trillion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020). Visit: www.toughbook.eu

About CI Distribution

CI Distribution (CI D) has been supplying its way to greatness for over 20 years. Established in 1993, CI D earned worldwide industry respect as a supplier and distributor of a wide array of hardware devices. In 2014, CI D began to invest in a new vein of specialisation; namely, distributing ruggedised devices.

About Jarltech

Jarltech is one of the leading European specialist distributors of POS systems and Auto-ID hardware, with a turnover of over 400 million euros. In the group we have 300 employees in 14 countries worldwide, with our EMEA headquarters located in Usingen, Germany (Rhein-Main area). We market all leading vendors and have been setting standards in the Auto-ID and POS area of European wholesale for years.

Jarltech does not sell to end customers – partners benefit from professional high-end distribution with a high product availability directly from stock and a broad range of exceptional services with a real added value.

