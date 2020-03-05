PCTEL Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Revenue of $22.9 million in the quarter and $90.6 million for the year , 8% higher in the quarter and 9% higher for the year compared to 2018. For the fourth quarter, revenue was higher by 55% for the test and measurement product line and lower by 7% for the antenna product line compared to 2018. For the year, revenue was higher by 68% for the test and measurement product line and lower by 5% for the antenna product line.

Gross profit margin of 50.3% in the quarter and 45.8% for the year, up 9.4% in the quarter and 8.3% for the year compared to the gross profit margin in 2018. The increase in the both the fourth quarter and the year is a result of higher revenues for test and measurement products and a favorable mix within antenna products.

up 9.4% in the quarter and 8.3% for the year compared to the gross profit margin in 2018. The increase in the both the fourth quarter and the year is a result of higher revenues for test and measurement products and a favorable mix within antenna products. GAAP net income per share of $0.10 in the quarter and $0.21 for the year compared to a GAAP loss of $0.53 per share in the quarter and a GAAP loss of $0.75 for the year in 2018. The 2019 GAAP results include a restructuring charge of approximately $0.01 per share in the quarter and $0.03 per share for the year related to the transition plan for China manufacturing. In 2018, approximately $0.51 per share of the GAAP net loss in the quarter and $0.54 of the GAAP net loss for the year were attributable to non-cash income tax expense related to the Company’s valuation allowance for deferred tax assets.

Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA are measures the Company uses to measure its core earnings. A reconciliation of those non-GAAP measures to our GAAP financial statements is provided later in the press release. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.16 in the quarter and $0.47 for the year compared to Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.03 in the quarter and negative $0.04 for the year in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue of 16.3% in the quarter and 12.4% for the year compared to 5.8% in the quarter and 1.8% for the year in 2018.

A reconciliation of those non-GAAP measures to our GAAP financial statements is provided later in the press release. $39.7 million of cash and short-term investments and no debt at December 31, 2019 compared to $35.2 million and no debt at December 31, 2018.

“We are pleased with our performance in 2019 and year over year growth driven mainly by the success of our 5G testing solutions,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “Antennas and radio solutions in our intelligent transportation and industrial IoT market segments are expected to drive growth over the long term as customers demand ultra-reliable connectivity for their IoT business critical systems.”

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built antenna systems, Industrial IoT devices, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding our future financial performance, growth of our antenna solutions and test and measurement businesses, the impact of our transition plan for manufacturing inside and outside China , the anticipated demand for certain products including those related to public safety, the Industrial IoT, 5G and intelligent transportation, the impact of tariffs on certain imports from China, and the anticipated growth of public and private wireless systems are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand, impact of 5G, customer demand for these types of products and services generally including demand from customers in China, growth and continuity in PCTEL’s defined market segments, and PCTEL’s ability to grow its wireless products business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on PCTEL’s operations, the demand for PCTEL’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in PCTEL’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,094 $ 4,329 Short-term investment securities 32,556 30,870 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $104 and $63 at December 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively 17,380 15,864 Inventories, net 11,935 12,848 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,842 1,416 Total current assets 70,807 65,327 Property and equipment, net 11,985 12,138 Goodwill 3,332 3,332 Intangible assets, net 144 1,029 Other noncurrent assets 2,969 45 TOTAL ASSETS $ 89,237 $ 81,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 3,190 $ 6,083 Accrued liabilities 9,382 5,801 Total current liabilities 12,572 11,884 Long-term liabilities 3,315 381 Total liabilities 15,887 12,265 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,611,289 and 18,271,249

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 133,954 133,859 Accumulated deficit (60,305 ) (64,055 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (318 ) (216 ) Total stockholders’ equity 73,350 69,606 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 89,237 $ 81,871

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES $ 22,897 $ 21,241 $ 90,617 $ 82,979 COST OF REVENUES 11,385 12,543 49,105 51,898 GROSS PROFIT 11,512 8,698 41,512 31,081 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 3,048 2,830 12,272 11,851 Sales and marketing 3,424 3,024 12,254 12,083 General and administrative 3,071 3,184 13,452 12,355 Amortization of intangible assets 49 85 219 418 Restructuring expenses 213 0 507 0 Total operating expenses 9,805 9,123 38,704 36,707 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 1,707 (425 ) 2,808 (5,626 ) Other income, net 108 78 982 564 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,815 (347 ) 3,790 (5,062 ) Expense (benefit) for income taxes 17 8,788 40 7,827 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,798 $ (9,135 ) $ 3,750 $ (12,889 ) Net Income (Loss) per Share: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.75 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.75 ) Weighted Average Shares: Basic 18,034 17,361 17,853 17,186 Diluted 18,461 17,361 18,159 17,186 Cash dividend per share $ 0.055 $ 0.055 $ 0.220 $ 0.220

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, . 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,750 $ (12,889 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,870 2,806 Intangible asset amortization 885 1,084 Stock-based compensation 4,133 3,261 Loss on disposal/sale of property and equipment 97 19 Restructuring costs (33 ) (39 ) Bad debt provision (2 ) 265 Deferred tax provision 0 7,817 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (1,532 ) 2,362 Inventories 873 (336 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 385 198 Accounts payable (2,841 ) 1,095 Income taxes payable (22 ) (3 ) Other accrued liabilities 2,263 (1,657 ) Deferred revenue 92 (40 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,918 3,943 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (2,263 ) (2,754 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 0 15 Purchase of investments (48,245 ) (44,591 ) Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments 46,559 46,220 Net cash used in finance activities (3,949 ) (1,110 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,183 686 Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (1,152 ) (578 ) Principle payments on finance leases (99 ) (125 ) Cash dividends (4,068 ) (4,015 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,136 ) (4,032 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,833 (1,199 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (68 ) (31 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,329 5,559 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 7,094 $ 4,329

PCTEL, INC. REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT LINE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Antenna Products Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total Antenna Products Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total REVENUES $15,143 $7,814 ($60) $22,897 $62,708 $28,115 ($206) $90,617 GROSS PROFIT $5,699 $5,806 $7 $11,512 $21,841 $19,640 $31 $41,512 GROSS PROFIT % 37.6% 74.3% 50.3% 34.8% 69.9% 45.8% Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Antenna Products Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total Antenna Products Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total REVENUES $16,209 $5,042 ($10) $21,241 $66,328 $16,733 ($82) $82,979 GROSS PROFIT $5,423 $3,257 $18 $8,698 $20,157 $10,883 $41 $31,081 GROSS PROFIT % 33.5% 64.6% 40.9% 30.4% 65.0% 37.5%

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands except per share information) Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Income (Loss) $ 1,707 ($425 ) $ 2,808 ($5,626 ) (a) Add: Amortization of intangible assets -Cost of revenues 167 167 666 666 -Operating expenses 49 85 219 418 Restructuring 213 0 507 0 Stock Compensation: -Cost of revenues 116 93 408 224 -Engineering 145 158 652 620 -Sales & marketing 151 114 673 576 -General & administrative 475 324 2,401 1,841 1,316 941 5,526 4,345 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 3,023 $516 $ 8,334 ($1,281 ) % of revenue 13.2 % 2.4 % 9.2 % -1.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,798 ($9,135 ) $ 3,750 ($12,889 ) Adjustments: (a) Non-GAAP adjustment to operating income (loss) 1,316 941 5,526 4,345 Income Taxes (233 ) 8,740 (705 ) 7,884 1,083 9,681 4,821 12,229 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 2,881 $546 $ 8,571 ($660 ) Non-GAAP Income (Loss) per Share: Basic $ 0.16 $0.03 $ 0.48 ($0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $0.03 $ 0.47 ($0.04 ) Weighed Average Shares: Basic 18,034 17,361 17,853 17,186 Diluted 18,461 17,361 18,159 17,186

This schedule reconciles the Company’s GAAP operating income (loss) to its non-GAAP operating income (loss). The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

The adjustments to GAAP operating income (loss) (a) consist of stock compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. The adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.

PCTEL, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Income (Loss) $ 1,707 ($425 ) $ 2,808 ($5,626 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 719 718 2,870 2,806 Intangible amortization 216 252 885 1,084 Restructuring expenses 213 0 507 0 Stock compensation expenses 887 689 4,134 3,261 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,742 $1,234 $ 11,204 $1,525 % of revenue 16.3 % 5.8 % 12.4 % 1.8 %

This schedule reconciles the Company’s GAAP operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjustments on this schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and stock compensation expenses

