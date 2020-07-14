PTC Named Global Manufacturing Partner of the Year in the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named the Global Manufacturing Partner of the Year, for the second year in a row, in the Microsoft 2020 Partner of the Year Awards. Honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners, PTC has demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“We are pleased to announce that PTC has been recognized by Microsoft as the Global Manufacturing Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Jim Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC. “Together, PTC and Microsoft have enabled digital transformation for some of the world’s largest organizations. We look forward to continuing that success with the newly-launched turnkey cloud solution, Factory Insights as a Service, which is powered by technology from PTC, Rockwell Automation, and Microsoft. The solution breaks through traditional transformation approaches and can be scaled rapidly across the organization, enabling businesses to accelerate initial time to value.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were given in several categories, with honorees chosen from more than 3,300 nominees in more than 100 countries worldwide. PTC has been recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Manufacturing sector for:

Digital Manufacturing to help improve factory productivity, reduce operational costs, and drive revenue growth.

to help improve factory productivity, reduce operational costs, and drive revenue growth. Service Optimization to empower service teams to increase efficiency, reduce field service costs, and grow service revenue.

to empower service teams to increase efficiency, reduce field service costs, and grow service revenue. Engineering Excellence to enable data driven decisions throughout the design and manufacturing process to implement changes faster, speed new product introductions, and reduce the time it takes to create new design variants with quality built into every product and process.

These solutions are enabled by PTC’s industry leading technologies, including the ThingWorx® for Azure platform; the Windchill® for Azure platform; and Vuforia® Expert Capture™ and Vuforia Studio™ for Microsoft HoloLens 2.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC, ThingWorx, Vuforia, Vuforia Studio, Expert Capture, Windchill, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

