Rave Mobile Safety Announces New and Expanded Partnerships With RapidDeploy, ESO, Tenefit and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

9-1-1 and data integration partnerships connect the public safety ecosystem and enhance enterprise security

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, announced today new and expanded strategic partnerships to increase data sharing, critical communications and situational awareness for emergency and critical incidents. RapidDeploy, ESO and Tenefit add to Rave’s growing suite of integrated and interoperable solutions, along with an expanded relationship with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), to deliver vital information quickly and seamlessly to 9-1-1, first responders, emergency management, campus security, corporate security and communities.

“In terms of safety and security for communities and organizations, timing is everything,” said Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety. “Our suite of solutions is designed to get the right information into the right hands as quickly as possible, with as few steps as possible. Expanding our ecosystem to include these strategic integration partners brings us that much closer to the reality of a fully connected safety communication and collaboration platform.”

9-1-1 Integration Partners

When 9-1-1 answers a call, seconds count. Rave’s solutions provide critical additional information and communication tools to inform emergency response and get help on-site more quickly, from more accurate location data to additional context on household members and preexisting medical conditions. The following partnership integrates Rave’s data into 9-1-1 call centers even more seamlessly, putting life-saving information directly in front of dispatchers.

RapidDeploy – RapidDeploy, the industry’s only truly open and integrated emergency response platform, directly integrates supplemental emergency data from some of the largest and most influential companies in technology and public safety. As part of RapidDeploy’s Unified Critical Response ecosystem, Rave’s Smart911™ emergency profiles, facility information, building floor plans and real-time emergency event details provide the industry’s largest set of emergency response data to connect communities with their citizens and protect schools, soft targets and critical infrastructure.

“We share Rave’s mission to create a data-driven public safety ecosystem that gives telecommunicators and first responders the real-time data and information they need to ensure best response in a crisis,” said Steven Raucher, CEO, RapidDeploy. “By seamlessly integrating Rave data into our cloud-native platform, we will be able to reduce overall response times and save more lives.”

Data Integration Partners

The sharing of critical information and intelligence enables public safety and commercial enterprises to protect their communities and businesses. Fire preplans, facility data, severe weather warnings and intelligence on natural and man-made hazards increase situational awareness and allow responsible parties to create safer environments.

ESO – ESO Fire RMS provides a fire Records Management System (RMS) for fire preplan and inspection data. Accurate and up to date preplans are key for ensuring responder safety and situational awareness during an incident. The exclusive integration of ESO Fire RMS with the Rave platform allows fire preplan data, as well as additional facility information, such as access points, AED locations and hazardous materials, to be delivered to 9-1-1 dispatchers, first responders and incident managers.

“ESO Fire RMS plays an essential role in helping fire departments save valuable time, operate more efficiently, and ensure safety compliance with property inspections and incident reporting,” said Allen Johnson, CPO, ESO. “We’re excited to announce our exclusive partnership with Rave and our first joint development to deliver ESO Fire RMS data directly to 9-1-1 and first responders who can use it to improve the health and safety of our communities.”

Tenefit – Tenefit’s DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ solution is a global risk intelligence platform used by enterprises to prepare and protect their businesses and employees worldwide. This proven early warning and multi-hazard monitoring platform provides intelligence on natural and man-made hazards, such as severe weather, social unrest and supply chain disruptions. The integration of DisasterAWARE Enterprise with the Rave Alert™ mass notification system enables accurate and actionable communications, improved asset tracking and enhanced situational awareness.

“The best time to start planning an incident response is before that incident happens—which is why Global 1000 enterprises rely on us to assess and alert them of emerging risks,” said Bob Miller, CEO, Tenefit. “Our risk intelligence coupled with Rave’s mass notification system enable our customers to quickly and accurately communicate what their employees and communities need to know to keep themselves safe and minimize damage to their physical assets and personnel.”

Expanded Partnerships

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise – Rave and ALE are collaborating to build and bring to market a range of solutions that will expand mass notification capabilities for Rave’s customers by incorporating a wide spectrum of communication and IoT technologies. The integration of ALE’s RainbowTM cloud communications platform with the Rave platform enhances safety for customers by significantly expanding the range of communication capabilities and devices, including desktops, PBX systems, IP and digital phones, SIP devices, and IP enabled intelligent devices and sensors, they can use to manage emergencies.

“ALE and Rave are utilizing the ALE Rainbow cloud technology to connect IoT devices, such as the Rave Panic Button™, over traditional and hybrid cloud communications systems. This capability enhances safety for customers by broadening the channels and reach of emergency notification and response,” said Moussa Zaghdoud, EVP, Cloud Communications Business Division, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. “Our two companies are working together to bring innovative solutions to market with great agility. This partnership is truly a win not only for ALE and Rave, but more importantly for the customer.”

To learn more about Rave’s partner program, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/our-partners.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can todayTM to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is the industry’s only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company’s web-based cloud platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit www.RapidDeploy.com.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a comprehensive product ecosystem, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management Systems; trauma, burn and stroke registry software; and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

About Tenefit Corporation

Tenefit is the leading provider of a Risk Intelligence solution that is built on The Tenefit Cloud platform. The Tenefit Cloud Platform is hosted on AWS and enables cost-effective real-time delivery of information anywhere in the world. Global 1000 Enterprises have relied on Tenefit to deliver data efficiently, securely and reliably for over a decade. To learn more about Tenefit Cloud and DisasterAware Enterprise please visit us on https://www.tenefit.com.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than 830,000 customers in 100 countries around the world.

The privately-owned company with headquarters in France has over 2,900 direct business partners worldwide, achieving an effective global reach with a local focus.

For more information: www.al-enterprise.com

