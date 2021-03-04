Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Combine Multi-Lens Eyecare and Open-Ear Audio to Connect in Style

Exclusive available from Best Buy and Razer.com are Razer’s new and versatile, smart eyewear that provide immersive low-latency Bluetooth™ audio and protect your eyes from harmful light – while working from home or on the go.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses, its first ever eyewear product. Razer Anzu combines the valuable protection of 35% blue light filtering lenses, 99% UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglasses, touch controls, and open-ear audio for a one-of-a-kind wearable. Razer Anzu seamlessly enhances the experience of working from home, and makes digital entertainment or outdoor activities another opportunity to demonstrate your style.





Open-ear wireless sound and the use of Razer’s low-latency Bluetooth technology offer consumers greater immersion and convenience to enjoy work-play lifestyles. A less-than 48g light weight and ergonomic design delivers a comfortable fit for extended use, particularly during work-from-home sessions. Razer Anzu will be available from Best Buy and Razer.com in fashionable rectangular or round frame designs, each in two sizes with subtle branding adorning the durable and flexible frame hinges meant for easy storage.

“The Razer Anzu modernizes the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” said John Moore, Head of Sales and Marketing at Razer. “With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication and smart features are now in high demand.”

Protect your eyes in style

Consumers spend countless hours using mobile devices, laptops and computer displays for both business and pleasure, which exposes their eyes to blue light. Razer Anzu is an all-in-one solution to filter out the damaging light of digital devices and the sun, adding a much-needed element of protection to stylish smart eyewear. The best-in-class package is complete with pre-installed 35% blue light filtering lenses to protect from screen glare, reducing digital eyestrain so eyes feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working. For outdoor activities, replacement polarized lenses are included in the retail bundle to shield eyes from 99% of UVA/UVB rays.

Razer is excited to partner with Lensabl who is extending 15% off prescription lenses for corrective eyewear customers who purchase Razer Anzu. Lensabl is the one-stop shop for all vision care products online, offering a best-in-class lens replacement service. Online vision test options allow customers to purchase, renew and extend their glasses prescriptions through a PC or smartphone from www.lensabl.com.

Modern and discreet eyewear with low latency, open-ear audio

The customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection brings industry-leading 60ms latency for smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping. A discreet omnidirectional mic and speakers built into the Anzu frame provide nearly imperceivable, convenient hands-free communication wherever you are.

With more than 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, Razer Anzu has the juice to power through your day to support use during long work or gaming sessions. When folded up and not in use, power is conserved by shutting off to achieve nearly two weeks of stand-by power.

True smart features

For convenient and intuitive smart controls, a touch interface on the side of the Anzu frame can change music tracks, play or pause media, manage conference calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant. A user-friendly device experience extends to the available Android and iOS apps which deliver EQ adjustments (default, enhanced clarity, or treble boost), latency settings, battery status, and firmware updates.

Available in different sizes and styles, Razer Anzu has a water-resistant IPX4 design to be splashproof, so workouts and unfortunate spills or weather will not be a problem. Product packaging includes Anzu Smart Glasses with 35% blue light filtering lenses pre-installed, 99% UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglass replacement lenses, USB-A charging cable, cleaning cloth, and a carrying case to store the frames and additional lenses.

For more information on the Razer Anzu, check here.

ABOUT THE RAZER ANZU

Lenses

35% blue light filtering

99% UVA/UVB polarized sunglass

Headphones

Drivers: 16 mm

Approximate weight: 43-48 g (43g Sm Rec, 44g Sm Rnd, 46 Lg Rec, 48 Lg Rnd)

Microphone

Pickup pattern: Omnidirectional

Touch controls

Music Controls: Play, pause, skip, previous

Call Controls: Answer, reject, switch, end

General: Pair, power, activate gaming mode and smartphone virtual assistant

Battery

Battery life: More than 5 hours*



* May vary depending on usage

Compatibility

Devices with Bluetooth audio capability

Smartphone application available for Android and iOS devices

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

Razer Anzu: $199.99 USD / $279.99 CAN MSRP



Razer Anzu Replacement Sunglass Lenses: $29.99 USD / €34.99 MSRP

Razer.com and Best Buy: March 4, 2021

PRODUCT ASSETS

Please find the Razer Anzu press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 100 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 17 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe, and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

