Redefining Gaming Notebooks! GIGABYTE AORUS/AERO “Game like a Pro”

Join G2 Esports by using “Professional” Gaming Notebooks

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3C–(GIGABYTE)-Leader of global PC brand, GIGABYTE today (4/2) launched its latest version AORUS series professional gaming notebooks and their AERO notebooks for content creators. Aside from many high-end gaming features, the new generation processors and GPUs have undergone “significant” upgrades. GIGABYTE is the first in the industry to launch ultra-performance notebooks that feature 10th gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7 H series 8-core CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 20-series SUPER™ GPUs. AORUS partners up with world renowned G2 Esports to launch brand new gaming notebooks tailored to match the requirements of pro gamers, including features like mechanical keyboards, a 240Hz refresh rate display and enhanced cooling technology, redefining the requirements of a professional gaming notebook.





AORUS：Innovative Design X Professional Gaming

In collaboration with G2 Esports, GIGABYTE launches its flagship AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G, and AORUS 15G high end models, tailoring its notebooks to the needs of pros. Upgrades to this include three 10th gen Intel® processors – overclocking-capable Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK, Intel® Core™ i7-10875H and Intel® Core™ i7-10750H. Perhaps the most eye-catching is the i7-10875H, the first mobile Core i7 processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads. As for graphics, in addition to GeForce RTX™ 20-series and the GeForce® GTX 16 series, the all-new flagship NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ and RTX 2070 SUPER™ have been added to enhance media processing speed and gaming performance.

The AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G are the lightest notebooks in the industry that feature true mechanical keyboards. AORUS works exclusively in partnership with world renowned mechanical switch manufacturer, OMRON, to minimize the size of mechanical switches while retaining its quality to create the world’s lightest mechanical keyboard notebook. Steven Chen, VP of GIGABYTE Mobile Business Center states that OMRON mechanical keyboards have shortened switch travel distance to an actuation point, capable of matching the input speed of pros. In addition, they offer a phenomenal tactile feel and crisp switch sound feedback, significantly increasing game speed and performance, meeting the precise and rapid in-game control requirements of the pros.

FPS world championship tournaments (CS:GO Major & PUBG World Champion) in the recent years have elevated their monitor specifications to 240Hz. With this in mind, AORUS has set this as the standard for the display of all its high-end product series. A 240Hz refresh rate effectively reduces the occurrence of afterimages (ghosting) and broken images (tearing), providing the optimal experience and high-speed visuals required by enthusiasts. To keep up with the latest CPU and GPUs upgrades, AORUS adopts its exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology, ensuring that the hardware can perform to their full potential while maintaining stability. The AORUS series form the pinnacle of high-performance gaming that pro gamers pursue.

KennyS from G2 Esports, one of the best AWPers in the world, shares this experience using AORUS notebooks. He expressed his approval of AORUS 15G’s high portability, high performance, high refresh rate and ultra-light mechanical keyboard. It helps him maintain ace performance in training, gaming and in touring competitions.

AERO: Professional Content Creation / Multi-Purpose Application

GIGABYTES’ content creation notebook AERO series has been widely praised since its launch in 2016. Aside from winning multiple awards such as the “2019 European Hardware Association Notebook of the Year” and the “Taiwan Excellence Award”, AERO is a favorite of Jensen Huang (CEO of NVIDIA), who was seen holding it in conferences like GDC and CES. AERO is referred to as the model for “next gen high-performance professional notebooks”.

This major upgrade includes enhancements across a whole series of products, the 15” AERO 15 OLED (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400), AERO 15, 17” AERO 17 HDR (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400) and AERO 17. The color display has always been GIGABYTE’s strong selling point, says Chen. Most of your average devices for commercial design use display panels with Delta E around 3. Displays with Delta E < 2 are considered high standard that people can hardly tell the color difference. GIGABYTE takes it one step further by working with Xrite Pantone, the authority in color display, implementing color calibration and achieves Delta E < 1. Combined with the AMOLED 4K display and HDR True Black high contrast, colors and details can be better displayed, helping content creators flawlessly display their products.

Regarding AERO’s performance, not only has CPU and GPU both undergone upgrades, but cooling has also been improved through the WINDFORCE Infinity technology. Furthermore, AERO utilizes NVIDIA Studio driver to optimize over 40 editing software programs that content creators often use for improved efficiency. Equipped with a multitude of connection ports such as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, and UHS-II SD card reader, AERO is truly the epitome of “an ultra-portable notebook with desktop-level performance.”

AERO series also offers 144Hz high refresh rate display in satisfying the different gaming and game development applications. With powerful CPU, GPUs performance and premium I/O interface design, users can play games, stream and surf the internet all at the same time. Its ability to perform multiple functions is why AERO has been dubbed the best versatile notebook.

Pre-ordering of professional gaming notebooks AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G, AORUS 15G and the content creator AERO series are available starting today (4/2), with official sales starting from 4/16. Entry level AORUS 5 & AORUS 7 models are expected to launch in late April. For more information, please visit GIGABYTE/AORUS website: https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop

AORUS 17X AORUS 17G AORUS 15G AERO 17 HDR / AERO 17 AERO 15 OLED / AERO 15 AORUS 7 AORUS 5 Extreme Pro Gaming Creator Premium Gaming The New AORUS Flagship Laptop G2 Esports CS:GO Certified Omron True Mechanical Keyboard 240Hz Gaming Display WINDFORCE infinity Cooling 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i9 NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 20 SUPER™ Designed for Creators NVIDIA Studio Laptop Xrite Pantone Color Calibration Light Chassis+ All-day Battery Multiple Varieties of I/O 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i9 NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 20 SUPER™ RGB Backlight Keyboard 144Hz Gaming Display 3 External Displays Connectivity 2x SSD+1x HDD 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20 /



NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 16

*Calibration environment: Display brightness: 100% System operation: Windows 10 Home Premium Calibration device: Provided By X-Rite™ Pantone®, Designed especially for GIGABYTE.

**Specifications are subject to change. GIGABYTE Reserves the rights to change the product specifications without prior notice.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the world of tech that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire and advance. Renowned for over 30 years of award-winning excellence, GIGABYTE is a cornerstone in the HPC community, providing businesses with server and data center expertise to accelerate their success. At the forefront of evolving technology, GIGABYTE is devoted to inventing smart solutions that enable digitalization from edge to cloud, and allow customers to capture, analyze, and transform digital information into economic data that can benefit humanity and “Upgrade Your Life”. Please visit https://www.gigabyte.com/ for more information.

Contacts

Media:



Kristy Chen (kristy.chen@gigabyte.com)



Claire Lai (Claire.lai@gigabytenb.com )