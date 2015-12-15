Renesas Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies to Speed Mainstream Adoption of Wireless Charging for Smartphones

New Reference Design Expands Best-in-Class Wireless Charging for Mass Market Devices; Solution for 5G Smartphones Available Now

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#30W–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has expanded its ongoing work with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a leader in wireless technologies, to include 30W wireless charging capabilities for mid-range smartphones powered by the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 780G 5G Mobile Platform. This is the second high-power wireless charging smartphone reference design collaboration for the two companies. The first solution, designed for flagship devices, is sampling commercially now. This latest phase is a significant step that extends the global leaders’ collaboration to bring highly integrated, advanced wireless power features as a standard feature in 5G smartphones from flagship to mainstream devices.





Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G mobile reference designs provide turnkey solutions that are intended to facilitate smartphone OEMs to quickly and cost effectively implement fast wireless charging on flagship and mid-range smartphones, with Multi-Time Programmability (MTP) and OTA updates to simplify software development and Qi certification process. The Renesas solution offers the highest integration with over 85% end-to-end system efficiency to help expand the reach of wireless power technology to an even broader set of customers and simplify the process of adding wireless charging.

“We are excited to grow our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies as part of our journey to developing leading-edge wireless charging solutions and opening up reliable wireless power access for mass adoption,” said Amit Bavisi, Vice President and general manager of Renesas Wireless Power Group, Mobility Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division. “Combining our highly integrated 30W technology and Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge 5G technology is intended to give OEMs a turnkey solution with best-in-class wireless charging capabilities to make it easier to deliver fast wireless charging technology to the next generation of mid-range smartphones.”

“While collaborating with Renesas, we are focused on delivering more seamless, wireless user experiences moving forward,” said Ev Roach, VP of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Working together with Renesas, we intend to deliver turnkey fast wireless charging solutions for mainstream mobile devices.”

The Renesas P9412 wireless power receiver is the industry’s first 30W power receiver with a high voltage integrated capacitor divider, offering superior power efficiency with 40-percent reduction in solution size compared with conventional solutions and freeing up PCB area for customers to include other features. For a safe and fast charging experience, a custom high-power protocol is embedded in the device firmware, allowing the system to authenticate power transfer beyond the 15W defined by WPC EPP standard. Renesas’ Wattshare™ technology enables the mobile device to become a power source and wirelessly charge accessories in the ecosystem, such as earbuds and smart watches.

Renesas is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit renesas.com/wirelesspower to learn more about Renesas’ wireless power solutions.

Availability

The new reference design is available now. For more information on the reference designs, please visit renesas.com/P9412.

