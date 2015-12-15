Renesas Expands RF Portfolio to Cover Complete Signal Chain for Macro Base Stations

New RF Devices, Including Industry’s-First Quad-Channel TX VGA, Deliver Wide Frequency Range and Improved Isolation in a Smaller Package

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RF–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today strengthened its industry-leading RF portfolio for traditional macro base transceiver stations (BTS) with four new high-reliability, high-performance devices, offering customers access to a complete RF signal chain solution. This expansion includes the industry’s first quad-channel F4482/1 TX variable gain amplifiers (VGA) and the F011x family of dual-channel first-stage low noise amplifiers (LNA). The new device set also includes the F1471 RF driver amplifier – the first high-power pre-driver with P1dB of over 1/2W – and the F2934 RF switch with higher isolation in a smaller package for digital predistortion (DPD) feedback path.





The expanded RF lineup delivers the high performance, high reliability, flexibility, and smaller form factor demanded by 5G Macro BTS systems. These new RF devices perform well across a wide range of environmental conditions and frequency bandwidths, and integrate Renesas’ Smart Silicon™ innovations, which enable smaller footprints for a given function – a key advantage for the large number of antenna paths required for each system.

“As the 5G transition picks up speed, we have upgraded our Macro BTS portfolio of receive and transmit chain components with higher performance and higher integration,” said Naveen Yanduru, Vice President of RF Communications, Industrial and Communications Business Division at Renesas. “We continue to bring new circuit design advancements to the market and are excited to introduce these new devices to address the complete RF signal chain and enable customers to be 5G ready as they bring their next-generation Macro BTS systems to market.”

Macro BTS customers can combine these new devices with the recently released F1490 high-gain RF amplifier and highly integrated F0443 RX VGA for complete RF signal chain solutions.

The expanded Macro BTS portfolio includes:

Highly integrated F4482/1 quad-path TX VGAs RF frequency range of 400 MHz to 2800 MHz Balun, low pass filter, amplifier, and digital step attenuators integrated on one die Renesas’ Zero Distortion™ technology for enhanced quality of service with increased dynamic range, and Glitch-Free™ technology to protect PA Assembly and simplify DPD implementation

Dual-channel F011x first-stage LNAs (balanced LNA or two-channel LNA) RF frequency range of 650 MHz to 2700 MHz Low noise figure of 0.55dB at 2600 MHz with low return loss (-27dB input, -23dB output)

High-linearity F1471 RF driver amplifier RF frequency range of 400 MHz to 4200 MHz with 17dB gain OIP3 up to +38dBm and OP1dB of 28.5dBm at 2600 MHz Adjustable OIP3 performance and DC bias for tuning flexibility

High-reliability SP2T F2934 RF switch RF frequency range of 50 MHz to 6000 MHz Higher isolation (70dB at 1 GHz and 2 GHz, 74dB at 3 GHz, and 67dB at 4 GHz) in a small 3×3 QFN package that addresses PCB real estate constraints Renesas Kz™ Constant Impedance technology to maintain VSWR during switching transition



Renesas has a strong innovation legacy with circuit design to address the evolving needs of the wireless infrastructure market. Patented Renesas RF solutions with unique technical differentiation address the needs of a wide range of applications, including massive MIMO and mmWave cellular base stations, communications systems, microwave (RF/IF), CATV, and test and measurement equipment.

Availability

The F4482/1, F011x, F1471, and F2934 devices are available now. For more information, please visit Renesas’ RF and Microwave lineup at renesas.com/rf.

