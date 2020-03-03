Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Attendance for March 2020

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conference in March 2020.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in New York. Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer and Maureen Short, Chief Financial Officer are expected to attend.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

A lease-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible lease purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,100 stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, approximately 1,000 Preferred Lease staffed locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 370 lease-to-own stores operating under the trade names of “Rent-A-Center”, “ColorTyme”, and “RimTyme”. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at www.rentacenter.com.

