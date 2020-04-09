SAP NS2 and Ossia Announce Strategic Alliance Partnership

SAP NS2® and Ossia partner to provide end-to-end IoT solution to defense, intelligence and regulated industry customers

HERNDON, Va. & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, today announced an alliance partnership with Ossia Inc. (Ossia), the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™. By joining forces, SAP NS2 and Ossia will together deliver unparalleled end-to-end enterprise solutions that helps turn customers’ businesses and operations into intelligent enterprises.

Ossia’s FCC-certified Cota technology efficiently delivers targeted energy to devices at a distance without wires, cables, or charging pads. SAP NS2 brings best-in-class capabilities to enhance innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions for the commercial, aerospace & defense, and intelligence community customers.

The timing of the announcement of this partnership comes at a time when organizations are in dire need of critical infrastructure, technology, and innovation. As the COVID-19 crisis continues to upset the status quo, companies across sectors are looking for digital solutions that help them navigate the IoT landscape. In the words of FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, at a January 15, 2020 hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, “…wireless power may be vital for the success of future connectivity and productivity.” SAP NS2 in partnership with Ossia is proud to play a part in bringing these solutions to the forefront for enterprises.

SAP NS2 customers can now get access to Cota-enabled wireless power technologies, provided by Ossia and its rapidly growing network of partners, to efficiently architect and support SAP’s IoT-based solutions. Leveraging Ossia’s Cota technology, customers can more broadly deploy smart devices and sensors without the traditional constraints of wires and batteries, thereby creating a more extensive network of devices for data collection, insights, and actions.

In addition, SAP NS2 will showcase Cota-enabled products at its NS2 Labs located in Chantilly, Virginia. A leading co-innovation space, the NS2 labs are focused on solving problems for national security by providing access to the most innovative and state-of-the-art technologies available, agnostic of industry.

Ossia continues to license its Cota technology to a growing ecosystem of equipment makers, battery manufacturers, telecommunication providers, and infrastructure installation partners. Ossia has received two FCC certifications for Cota wireless power systems last year, with many more planned as Cota-enabled products continue to develop.

Combined with SAP Digital Core Software Extensions and hyperscaler integration, Ossia’s FCC-certified wireless power solutions will allow SAP NS2 to provide new opportunities for its customers to extend device integration when fixed power sources are not available or practical. Paired with SAP NS2’s secure cloud offerings, which provide enterprise and public sector customers with secure SAP technical services and infrastructure, SAP NS2 customers will also be able to leverage Ossia’s capabilities to capitalize on the following trends:

Reduced reliance on wires and disposable batteries to transmit power to IoT devices, The need to prepare customers for enterprise use cases in support of the 5G telecommunication standard, Demand for new products that service global track and trace tracking for large assets through the supply chain, and Increased enterprise visibility to assess and remediate battery charge levels of IoT devices

“Our alliance with Ossia allows us to better navigate the complex IoT environment that currently exists for businesses and contractors working with the public sector – particularly as it relates to supporting mission-focused solutions,” said Kyle Rice, CTO, SAP NS2. “We believe this partnership will allow us to provide better, more streamlined solutions to our customers in A&D and national security, while also raising the standard for IoT solutions.”

“This partnership drives synergy across NS2, SAP, and Ossia. Together, we will deliver real customer value aligned with the strategic advisory, implementation, and center of excellence services provided by U.S. citizens on U.S. soil,” said Mario Obeidat, CEO of Ossia. “The SAP digital platform with Cota wireless power solutions, combined with NS2’s powering of the Secure Intelligent Enterprise, delivers on the complex and unique requirements of highly regulated, secure customers.”

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2®, we support the mission of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. From custom development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

