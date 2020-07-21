Sentinel Healthcare Announces Strategic Partnership with Vituity

– Sentinel’s remote monitoring platform enables providers to monitor and treat patients virtually –

– Companies to develop a solution that flexes and scales depending on customer, physician and patient needs –

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentinel Healthcare, a digital healthcare company known for its state-of-the-art remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Vituity, a nationwide, physician-owned and -led multispecialty partnership. As part of this collaboration, Vituity is making an investment in Sentinel to advance its remote care programs and bring healthcare into the home following hospital discharge, helping its customer base of healthcare systems improve patient satisfaction and outcomes.

As part of the collaboration, Vituity and Sentinel will co-develop a custom platform that enables remote patient monitoring; connecting patients, clinicians and health systems via an app installed on a patient’s smartphone. The HIPAA-compliant platform collects, stores, and visualizes physiologic data collected from patients’ FDA-approved wearable devices. Once collected, Sentinel analyzes the data and delivers clinical recommendations customized to the patient’s needs.

“ The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for bringing the hospital directly into patients’ homes and reinforced our sense that remotely-provided care can significantly improve quality of care, patient satisfaction and patient outcomes,” said Andrew J. Smith, Vice President of Transformation and Operations at Vituity. “ Remote monitoring is advancing as a best practice in medicine. Our investment in Sentinel will enable our physicians to have more actionable insights into patients’ health between office visits at scale, while also furthering our mission to be at the heart of providing better care.”

Vituity’s national, multi-specialty presence among hospitals, health systems and other practices was a driving force behind the strategic partnership, enabling the two privately-held companies to develop a solution that can flex and scale depending on a wide variety of customer, physician and patient needs. For example, if an emergency department sees an athlete for a sports-related injury, the local hospital will be able to leverage a real-time information feed to stay connected on his or her recovery.

“ Sentinel’s platform was designed by physicians to connect patients, doctors, and health systems on a single platform that enables higher quality patient care, improved physician efficiency, and reduced healthcare costs,” said Nirav H. Shah, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Sentinel Healthcare. “ We are very excited about this new partnership with Vituity and look forward to working together to bring healthcare into the home.”

About Sentinel Healthcare

Sentinel Healthcare leverages the power of wearable (IoT) technologies to improve patient outcomes. Sentinel has created a platform that supports healthcare systems in providing better, more efficient care by monitoring physiologic data, making actionable treatment recommendations, and improving medication adherence. Sentinel is committed to protecting the privacy of its users. The Sentinel platform is HIPAA compliant.

Conceptualized and designed by physicians, Sentinel’s digital health platform enables health systems to continuously monitor patient data and deliver seamless, integrated care. For more information, visit www.sentinel.healthcare and follow @SentinelHCare.

About Vituity

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, our 4,200 doctors and clinicians care for 6.5 million patients each year across 400 practice locations and nine acute care specialties.

Vituity’s acute focus and compassionate care are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our clinicians and practice management leaders develop front-line solutions for healthcare challenges that improve quality and have a direct, positive impact on millions of lives nationwide.

Our services span the entire acute care continuum, integrating emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, acute psychiatry, neurology, acute care surgery, telehealth, post-acute care, and outpatient medicine. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, clinics, payers, employers, and state and local government, our footprint continues to rapidly expand. Learn more at vituity.com.

